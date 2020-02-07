When Moriah asked a 6-year-old boy what he wanted to be when he grows up, he said “Santa Claus!” — Moriah Christian (a music therapist) of Fort Wayne
Mike and April were on their way to Fort Wayne for Grandparents Day with some of their grandchildren who live in Fort Wayne. Their granddaughter, Ella, rode along with them. There was quite a bit of traffic. When Grandpa Mike said, “Man, where are all these people going?” Ella, looking at the people in the cars going by, said, “Probably Grandparents Day, they all look old.” — Mike and April Householder (grandparents of Ella) of Albion
Amanda was giving directions to a kindergarten class when a boy approached her. He ran his hand from her elbow to her wrist and said, “Human. Friendly. Not evil.” Then walked away. — Amanda Wells Blackman of Kendallville who teaches at Indian Village Elementary School in Fort Wayne
Last month, on the day his school celebrated “Happy 100th day of school” Henry’s mother said the day is also known as “the 100th day of Henry asking if he’s done going to school now.” — Erin Raatz (mother of Henry, 3) of Fort Wayne
Here is a story about Eva, 5, and her younger sister Maria, 3, who go to their grandmother’s house on Fridays. The two girls decorated the rocking horse. Admiring the now “beautiful” horse (complete with a play fairy skirt around its neck) Eva suggested there should be a horse dress-up competition, and she would be the other horse. Eva said Maria would be the human. Maria said, “No, I want to be the horse.” They went back and forth. Then Maria said, almost in tears, “But I don’t know how to be human!” Eva replied, as a good older sister, “Don’t worry. I’ll tell you what to do!” — Vi Wysong (grandmother of Eva and Maria) of Wawaka
Thank you to everyone who shares stories and/or photos for the “Funny things kids say” column which I have been writing since 1987! If you have a story or photo to share please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Thank you for reading and sharing this column with family and friends!
