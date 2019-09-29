“A cheerful look brings joy to the heart; good news makes for good health.” Proverbs 15:30
How do you look at others when you go out among other people? Do you keep your eyes down so you do not have to look at people? Are you always in your own little comfort zone and never really thinking of anyone but yourself? If someone actually catches your eye, do you turn away, downcast your eyes, or do you smile at them?
I try to meet others with eye contact and a smile. The number of people I see who are amazingly “alone” even though they are out and about among others boggles my mind!
We all have sadness, even tragedy in our lives, but we need to try and feel, within our hearts and souls, there is always something to smile about in this life we live.
So much sadness does encompass my life, at times, and I wonder why. Seems like life just keeps on “giving” those “stomach punches.” We all experience them along this path we walk.
I try very hard to smile when I go out and generally it brings smiles back. Lately I happened to see a woman sitting right outside a big box store and she looked, maybe, a bit lonely. So, I kept watching her as I was pushing my cart and finally by the time I got close enough to her, she smiled!
A smile can certainly make me feel better and it brings true joy to my soul. It really does not take much to turn our mouths “upward” instead of downward, or just plain “straight,” with no emotion on our faces.
Wanting to share the faith I have makes me smile. Sometimes I do not feel very well; sadness; disappointment in life; being hurt by others; and not understanding, all in life, encompasses me, yet I still smile. God who gave/gives us so many blessings, wants us to share them with others, at least we can smile!
God has blessed me so much lately, just by very important little things. It is utterly amazing to have your prayers answered so soon after praying. That does not happen all the time, but the three times it has happened within a couple of months, is truly God answering my prayers. I lost two very important items — not finding them would not have been good.
The third prayer answered was by continuing to read a book by my favorite religious author, a Catholic priest, retired, who is now in heaven. I was given one of his books by a friend and I truly did not know how my life would change after I started reading his works. I now have 19 of his books and I continue to grow in faith day by day. That is all because God answered a prayer, again.
If we take the time to talk with God (pray) we find that He really is listening and what a wonderful smile can be seen on our face by others, if we only use that attribute He gave to us, to bring joy to others. We just are acknowledging those we meet and showing we care for them, even though we do not know them, personally. Indeed, we are all God’s children.
Smiles can open conversations with others; bring joy to the person you are smiling at; release a powerful healing within your soul as well as the soul of the recipient of your smile; fill you up with joy and hope; and just make this beautiful world, in which we live, so much more loving and beautiful.
I imagine in my mind’s eye, God will be smiling upon each of you who are smiling and spreading your faith, by sharing the smile He gave to you.
Please give that beautiful smile of yours to others to spread joy and love. Let your faith shine through your beautiful face, as you meet your brothers and sisters along the path you walk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.