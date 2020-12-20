As I was beginning to think of what to write about this week, it dawned on me that Christmas is almost here. Where has 2020 gone? Even though it was dominated by concerns for and consequences of the pandemic, for me the year has gone quickly. As I look back I find that my days were filled with more than enough to do, I got a lot accomplished in my yard, a number of inside projects were completed and I did not have much ‘lingering” time on my hands. In a pinch, there were always my Sudoku puzzles.
The observation has been made that a reason days pass quicker for someone with many years of experience as opposed to one with few years of experience, is that for the former a single day represents much less of their time on this earth than it does for the latter. For me a single day represents about 0.0003% of my life while for someone 19 it represents 0.01%. Put another way, the year 2020 was 1.2% of my lifetime while for a person who is 19 it was 5.2 %.
In a few days we will be celebrating an event that took place more than 2,000 ago. From both my perspective as well as one who is 19, that is a long, long time ago. However, for God it is but two watches in the night. In Psalms we read: “For a thousand years in Your sight are like yesterday when it is past, or like a watch in the night. You sweep them (mortals) away; they are like a dream, like grass that is renewed in the morning; in the morning it flourishes and is renewed; in the evening it fades and withers.” (Psalm 90: 4, 5) From God’s perspective, 2020 represents a mere blink of the eye.
Another Psalm which begins by observing God’s creation as does Psalm 90, but which has a much more uplifting message, is Psalm 8. “When I look at your heavens, the work of your fingers, the moon and the stars that you have established what are human beings that you are mindful of them, mortals that you care for them. Yet you have made them a little lower than God, and crowned them with glory and honor. You have given them dominion over the works of your hands; you have put all things under their feet, all sheep and oxen, and also the beasts of the field, the birds of the air, and the fish of the sea, whatever passes along the paths of the sea.” (Psalm 8:3-8) This text was quoted by Buzz Aldrin from space on Christmas Eve 1968.
At this Christmas, we will do well to focus on what is positive like Psalm 8, rather than what can be depressing like Psalm 90. Those of us who are Christians see this holiday season through the filter of John 3:16, 17: “For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, so that everyone who believes in Him may not perish, but may have eternal life. Indeed, God did not send the Son into the world to condemn the world, but in order that the world might be saved through him.” The Good News of Christmas is the assurance that God is mindful of us and wants us to have life in its fullness during our days under the sun and then life eternal.
It matters not if 2020 has gone quickly or slowly for you, one thing has been constant, the eternal God for whom a thousand years is a watch in the night has been with you each second of the way. Even though you may have walked through the valley of darkness of the pandemic, the Good Shepherd has been by your side to give guidance, support and comfort.
May you and those you love and care about have a blessed Christmas! May you experience the eternal God who comes in the moment to tell you that you are loved and important!
