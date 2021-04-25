Q.We have a very nice house in an established neighborhood of moderate to upscale homes. Our house was built in 1982 by a detail-oriented builder with plans done by a local architect. Now we need to have windows and the exterior siding and soffit replaced. Nothing is broken but the windows have had some wear and tear and there are several faded of siding and trim. I have talked to a couple of contractors and I think I know what windows to have installed but my problem is finding what I want in exterior siding and trim. The people I have talked to about the project simply want me to pick out a vinyl siding, since I do not want to have maintenance issues. A friend of mine built a beautiful house in a gated community near Chicago and the exterior looks incredibly like wood. It’s vertical with shake as accent on gables. It was ridged to the touch and in a dark color like I want. Where can I find this material? Also, everyone told me to stay away from dark colors — what do you think? — James
A. Those options are out there — you just need to find the right builder/contractor and trust me it will not be as inexpensive as standard vinyl siding, even though these materials are made of vinyl or similar plastic composite materials.
A few years ago, darker siding was popular; now it is more commonplace as manufacturers have made striking improvements to both the look and the quality.
Upscale siding is more ridged, has a lifetime warranty and is an incredible match to painted wood to give a timeless look to the outside of your home. Examples of styles range from country farmhouse to rural functional to contemporary; shakes, vertical board and batten sidings with composite corners and trim can achieve beautiful looks.
Exterior window and door trims with today’s composite materials are wood-like with little to no maintenance. Vinyl sidings that are made of thicker materials with wood-like graining often have insulation on the back side to give it strength. Dark colors are much more available and add to the traditional look you seek.
I also recommend that you get a design/build contractor or architect involved; they are going to recognize what you are looking for.
