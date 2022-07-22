My best advice for visiting the massive five-story Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is to arrive when it opens and plan to stay until it closes. Most days opening is at 10 a.m. and closing is at 5 p.m., but check before you go.
Easy to get to at 3000 North Meridian Street, it proudly proclaims itself the “biggest and best” children’s museum in the nation. Quite possibly it is the biggest and best children’s museum in the world — and it was every bit as appealing to me as it was to our grandchildren.
Arriving around 1:30 p.m., our first priority was lunch. The dining area was not too crowded and we were satisfied with the food options.
Then we started exploring. To maximize family time, all 11 of us tried to stay together because some family members would be leaving the country the next day.
Due to the time constraints, we were unable to spend adequate time in many of the attractions. We all left with the strong desire to return!
I can’t begin to tell you everything we managed to do in three hours, but here is a sampling of our memories:
• Dinosaurs — the skeletons are huge and amazing! The kids wanted more time participating in a dinosaur “dig” and I wanted more time to read the fascinating dinosaur information presented in various ways throughout the exhibit. The life-size skeletons are absolutely immense; one of the most amazing things to me was the small size of the head of the Brontosaurus. The skull is tiny and it is nearly incomprehensible how such a small brain could control such a huge body (up to 15 tons and 72 feet long). I decided not much thinking could have been going on.
• The dollhouses and miniature rooms are enchanting.
• The Barbie area focuses on careers that Barbie has had over the years and encourages girls to follow their dreams. I had a Barbie doll as a child (as well as Skipper!). I don’t remember very many possible careers for Barbie besides fashion. The Barbies and their costumes were fascinating; several of my granddaughters shared my interest. I took a picture of a display with a quote by Maya Angelou: “If you are always trying to be normal you will never know how amazing you can be” along with the Maya Angelou 2021 Barbie Inspiring Women Doll. For two of our granddaughters this was a favorite part of the museum. The 6-year-old pretended she was a great veterinarian.
• Our 4-year-old grandson said his favorite part was the maze with mirrors. His parents enjoyed playing hide and seek with him in the maze but it was too much for me!
• Another son-in-law said his favorite part was the superhero section.
• Our two oldest granddaughters said “Scooby-Do Mansion Mayhem” was their favorite. Nora said, “I had never seen Scooby-Do before and it was really fun to see the Scooby-Do people and to play the games. You have to move your hands and body with the screen to score points. I was the ghost and the Scooby-Do people run when you do things with your body.”
The outdoor sports area — called the Riley Children’s Health Sports Legends Experience — includes a treehouse for people to climb in “and that was really fun,” Nora said. As I remember, only children could enter.
Terry said he liked hearing Dolly (our oldest daughter, a 1997 East Noble graduate) brag about (and sometimes prove) her sports abilities throughout the extensive Health Sports Legends Experience. She and others in our group would like our return visit to include many hours in this area.
• The carousel on the top floor is like the icing on the cake.
The Children’s Museum is a treasure for which I am truly grateful. It is rather costly (but parking is free). Some discount possibilities — and a few free days — are helpful.
You can use this link to find out more: childrensmuseum.org/visit/hours/save
