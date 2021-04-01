Molson Coors Beverage company has had a difficult start to 2021. More than 1.7 million barrels (52 million gallons) of beer could be impacted by winter storms in Texas and a cybersecurity incident.
In February, the massive winter storm that paralyzed much of the state of Texas, stopped production at their Fort Worth brewery. The aftermath of the storm forced a halt of production for 11 days due to the damage incurred in the state’s power grid. This took off-line around 14% of the companies brewing capacity between its 6 large scale facilities.
In March, Molson Coors was hit with a severe cyber-attack, halting production at their Albany, Georgia brewery. The Albany facility can produce as much as 10 million barrels of beer a year, about 1/6 of Molson Coors total capacity according to their website. Some delays and disruptions are still being experienced to its business.
In a press release on Friday, March 26, Molson Coors’ President and Chief Executive officer Gavin Hattersley stated, “Over the past few weeks, we have faced significant and unforeseeable obstacles. While these obstacles will have a negative impact on our first quarter shipments and financial results, we believe the fundamentals of our revitalization plan are strong and our future remains bright.”
However, not is all doom and gloom for Molson Coors. A new, first of its kind, sports sponsorship has been signed between Molson Coors and the WNBA Los Angeles Sparks. This multiyear deal is the first for a WNBA team with a major brewery. Financial terms were not disclosed at the time of Monday’s announcement.
The agreement encompasses the entire portfolio of Molson Coors beverages, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic brands, through Staples Center signage, social media content, sweepstakes and other activities. The company plans to concentrate on Coors Light, Blue Moon LightSky, Vizzy Hard Seltzer and non-alcoholic brands such as HuzzahProbiotic Seltzer, ZenWTR and Zoa Energy Drink.
The LA Sparks is one of the original WNBA franchises. The league and team are celebrating their 25th anniversary season this summer. Sparks’ interim president and chief operating officer, Natalie White, expressed her excitement with this deal.
“It speaks volumes that one of the world’s largest brands recognizes the impact of the LA Sparks and the WNBA and wants to partner with our organization to be a changemaker in the sports sponsorship space,” White said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.