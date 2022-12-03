At this time of year, there are lots of holiday gatherings and dinners to attend. We do not want to miss out on any of the fun, so we get together with family and friends, even when we are sick enough that we would not normally go to school or work.
Rather than take a chance on ruining the fun for you and your loved ones think twice about what you can do to keep your germs to yourself.
If you are feeling ill, consider rescheduling or just not attending that party. If you do go with an active respiratory infection, wear a mask to protect those around you. If nothing else, it will warn those around you to keep their distance, keeping the hugs and kisses to a minimum. If you are in good health, you should steer clear of sick friends and relatives whenever possible.
It is not just the people that might put you at risk for illness, the food and beverages may also create some hazards for you. So, it is time to remind you of a few tips to ensure a safe and healthy holiday season.
Prepare carefully for your gathering as follows:
• Refrigerate meat, eggs, and other perishable items immediately after purchase.
• Separate raw meat, poultry, seafood and eggs from other foods in your grocery shopping cart, grocery bags and in your refrigerator.
• Wash hands for at least 20 seconds before and after handling food as well as after using the bathroom, changing diapers and handling pets.
• Keep the refrigerator door closed as much as possible while preparing food to keep the temperature at 40oF or below.
• Use one cutting board for fresh produce and a separate one for raw meat, poultry and seafood.
• If preparing food with multiple people, use paper towels instead of sponges or kitchen towels for cleaning surfaces to prevent cross-contamination. If you use cloth towels wash them often in the hot cycle of your washing machine.
• Wash your cutting boards, dishes, utensils, and counter tops with hot soapy water after preparing each food item and before you go on to the next food.
• Rinse fresh fruits and vegetables under running tap water, including those with skins and rinds that are not eaten.
• Use a food thermometer which measures the internal temperature of cooked meat, poultry and egg dishes, to make sure that the food is cooked to a safe internal temperature.
• Cook roasts and steaks to a minimum of 145°F. All poultry should reach a safe minimum internal temperature of 165°F as measured with a food thermometer. Check the internal temperature in the innermost part of the thigh and wing and the thickest part of the breast with a food thermometer.
• Cook ground meat, where bacteria can spread during grinding, to at least 160°F. Remember, color is not a reliable indicator of doneness.
• Cook eggs until the yolk and white are firm, not runny. Do not use recipes in which eggs remain raw or only partially cooked.
• Cook fish to 145°F or until the flesh is opaque and separates easily with a fork.
• Make sure there are no cold spots in food (where bacteria can survive) when cooking in a microwave oven. For best results, cover food, stir and rotate for even cooking. If there is no turntable, rotate the dish by hand once or twice during cooking.
• Bring sauces, soups and gravy to a boil when reheating. Heat other leftovers thoroughly to 165°F.
• Never defrost food at room temperature. Food must be kept at a safe temperature during thawing. There are three safe ways to defrost food: in the refrigerator, in cold water, and in the microwave. Food thawed in cold water or in the microwave should be cooked immediately.
• Always marinate food in the refrigerator.
Follow these guidelines at meal time:
• Serve food on clean plates. Do not use plates that previously held raw meat, poultry, seafood or eggs.
• Serve large dishes on small platters and keep the larger platter in the refrigerator. Replace with new small platters as needed.
• Keep cold foods cold and hot foods hot.
• Fill a party tray lid with ice and place the tray on top of the ice to keep it at 40oF or colder.
• Use crock pots and warming trays to keep hot foods at 140oF or warmer.
After the party, you should do these things:
• Place leftover food into the refrigerator within two hours of serving.
• Cut whole roasts, hams, and turkeys into smaller portions before storing them.
• Store cooked foods in shallow containers in the refrigerator or freezer to evenly and quickly cool them.
• Eat leftovers within three or four days, making sure to reheat the food to 165oF.
I hope you will have a healthy Merry Christmas and Happy (and safe) New Year!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.