For many years, I have chosen to participate in half marathons and other races as a way to keep myself motivated to train regularly. The races give me a goals and deadlines to maintain a level of physical fitness beyond what I would need to sit around and watch TV like I might be tempted to do.
However, long-distance runners are often warned that they are wearing out their joints. So, I was happy to read a new study that found that running mileage, frequency, and pace might not be associated with an increased risk of osteoarthritis.
I think of osteoarthritis as basically a wear-and-tear problem that is common to most of us as we age. It has generally been thought that running may increase risk of osteoarthritis because it puts more load on joints than walking or standing.
Research in this area has yielded mixed results: A 2017 analysis of multiple studies found that competitive runners did have higher rates of arthritis than recreational runners. But another study found that runners did not have an increased risk of knee osteoarthritis, compared with nonrunners. A third study in 2018 actually showed that marathon runners had lower instances of arthritis, compared with the general population.
In the recent study, researchers surveyed 3,804 runners who participated in the 2019 or 2021 Chicago Marathon about their running history, average mileage per week, and average running pace. The survey also asked about known risk factors for osteoarthritis, including BMI, family history of arthritis, and past knee and hip injuries that prevented running.
Runners, on average, were about 44 years old and ran 27.9 miles per week. The largest proportion of respondents had completed 2-5 marathons (37.3%), around 21% of respondents had finished 6-10 marathons, and 17% were running their first marathon. Study participants had an average of 15 years of running experience, 1,892 reported a previous hip or knee injury, and 413 had undergone knee or hip surgery. Overall, 36.4% reported experiencing hip or knee pain in the past year, and 7.3% had been diagnosed with arthritis.
Researchers found that there was no association between the risk of osteoarthritis and weekly mileage, years spent running, number of marathons completed, or running pace.
Those who had undergone knee or hip surgery had the highest risk of osteoarthritis, followed by those with a history of knee or hip injuries that prevented running. Other identified risk factors were family history of arthritis, BMI, and older age.
The news should be encouraging for runners. If you do not have injuries or surgeries that keep you from running, you can still continue to run. There may not necessarily be a relationship where the more you run, the more you break down your knee or your hip.
Still, 24.2% of runners reported that their physician had advised them to reduce their mileage or stop running altogether.
Most runners (94.2%) said they planned to run another marathon.
The results of this study are consistent with the experiences of many lifelong runners and observations of sports medicine professionals that osteoarthritis is not an inevitable consequence of distance running.
But more research is necessary to understand whether running contributes to the risk of developing osteoarthritis. The participants in the study were current marathoners, so it is likely they had healthy joints that could tolerate running longer distances. The people who have joints that are negatively affected by running would not likely be registering for a marathon.
Osteoarthritis has a long natural history, and so it is difficult to evaluate this kind of question over many years of running and many years of evaluation of arthritis.
I would not be surprised if future research will conclude that running for the majority of patients is a net benefit for overall health and at least net neutral for joint health when done in moderation.
On a personal level, at 70 years of age, I know that the first mile is generally painful as my joints seem to be loosening up. Then, I am usually fairly comfortable for the rest of the run or walk. For the following day or two, my joints feel better. Then, joint stiffness helps remind me that I need to get back out there again.
