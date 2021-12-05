Q. A couple of years ago, in the mid-summer, I got a wet spot on my floor by the furnace room door which made the carpet wet. I called a heating and cooling company, and they came and replaced my condensate pump and ran a new condensate pump drain line to the outside of the house. They said that there was not a drain in the furnace room and that was the only way to get it outside. We are in the process of discussing a new home and are working on drawings and floor plans. Our contractor is recommending that we install both an upstairs and downstairs furnace room but did not mention anything about floor drains. He also asked us to consider ductless minisplit units for the patio room and the finished attic dormer rooms. Do these minisplit units also need a drain line? — Jason from Auburn
A. The simple answer is yes, any air handler AKA furnace or more importantly air conditioner needs to be able to relieve excess moisture turned water.
The condensate that is turned into water is one of the most overlooked elements of a cooling system and any time you air condition by blowing warmer moisture laden air over a cooled fluid coil it will produce water, and in the middle of the summer during peak cooling season it can be substantial.
Even the minisplit units will produce moisture or water but they are located on an exterior wall or close to one so that a condensate discharge pipe can be run directly outside. Sometimes they can be unsightly and sometimes the water run off out a side wall can also be unwanted. Sometimes condensate lines that become clogged or pumps that fail can cause a big problem with wet floors or moisture that can lead to mold and mildew.
Generally, any room that is going to have an air handler that is capable of dehumidifying like air conditioning should have a drain that runs into the wastewater system of the house, meaning plumbing it into the waste lines of the home.
It’s not terribly hard for a utility room or a furnace room to put a drain in — remember it will need a trap like the drain in your laundry room. An open living space, more common for the split units, might be tougher.
