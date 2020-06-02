In November when I first wrote about Kevin Kimpel’s quest to visit 100 countries, his total was 84.
Now — with a global pandemic in the mix — he has reached 94.
The engineer at Nucor Building Systems in Waterloo made a “career pivot” four years ago at age 55. Since then he has been traveling about three months a year. When not traveling, he works for High’s Signature BBQ Catering.
On Jan. 10 he left by air from Fort Wayne and visited South Africa, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), Mozambique, Lesotho, Senegal, The Gambia, Cape Verde also known as Cabo Verde, Morocco, Tunisia, Malta, Barcelona, Spain (might someday day be Barcelona Catalonia) and Portugal.
He reached his destinations by plane, camper, bus (both private and public), 4-wheel drive, boat, ferry, train, private car, subways and walking.
Here is his story:
How did the pandemic affect your travels?
Up until I got to Cape Verde in mid-February, coronavirus was barely even in the news. When I landed at Cape Verde there was a quick temperature scan as we got off the plane. And the airport staff had masks on.
After that nothing until the end of February when I landed in Malta and again a temperature camera scan and thrown together paperwork to be filled out about health. A marathon took place while I was there. I was not a runner, but I heard that the organizers and government officials had banned any Italians from entering Malta to participate in it.
In Barcelona, I saw a few more non-Asians than normal wearing masks, but no one seemed to be doing anything different in behavior. That was early March.
In Portugal, like Barcelona, a few more non-Asians were wearing masks but folks went about touring like normal.
I got to Lisbon and my retired British host at my Airbnb was very concerned and was taking extra precautions about cleaning between guests. He seemed glued to Sky News.
I decided to change the last week or so of my plans for three reasons:
1. I was beat, not sick, just tired of sightseeing. The schedule I had laid out back in December for the last few days did not look like fun anymore. Two nights in the Azores, a horrible layover in Toronto and then a couple of days in Boston before home by Amtrak. Way too hurried to enjoy.
2. Money. As I looked at Boston, a couple of days there looked very expensive. I was used to $15-$25 a night Airbnb stays and Boston was nearer $100 a night.
3. COVID-19 just seemed more real. On Sunday, March 8, I looked into direct flights from Lisbon to New York City and found one for $276 for Tuesday, March 10. A friend and also former host in NYC said, “ Sure, you can stay.”
4. Friends back here at home brought to my attention when I got back that many of them had been praying for me and my safe return. I know God was directing.
In New York I took advantage of the two free nights lodging and spent the money instead on a ticket for “Come From Away,” Wednesday, March 11. The house was the smallest they had played to because several groups had canceled. The last Broadway performances were March 12.
I bought my Amtrak ticket (to Waterloo) on March 11 to roll out on March 12. The streets and sidewalks were noticeably less crowded in that 24-hour period.
On Amtrak, I noticed one young masked man wiping down his seat before sitting. But no other out-of-the- ordinary behavior.
I got home Friday morning and found that the young man who had been house sitting for me left two empty toilet paper rolls in the bathroom. I chuckled but also found a four-pack in the linen closet.
I had no symptoms during traveling or when I got home.
When do you expect to resume your travel?
With a milestone birthday in September (60) I hope to go somewhere special. Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are on the radar. Have you heard of the Gates of Hell? A 50-year burning mining disaster? In my twisted way, sort of an interesting way to celebrate it, right?
Mongolia might also be an option. G Adventures is booking with an option of no penalty canceling up to 14 days before. Many September tours are full or nearly so. Airlines have international bookings available now. Reasonable prices, too. Portugal as of this week is the first country to reopen for travel with no two week quarantine so using my unused flights from March might get me to the Azores if I fly out of Boston.
If international travel is not practical, I am considering hopping on Amtrak and making my way to Seattle via the Empire Builder and add four states along the way that I have yet to visit: North Dakota, Montana, Idaho and Washington. That would bring the state count to 46. I might fly home or get a roomette and ride the 48-hours straight through on the way back to Chicago. I have never ridden Amtrak with an actual bed.
How will coronavirus impact your future travels?
Personally, I will go about carefree as much as possible like I have for years. I have been brushing my teeth with local tap water and eating fresh fruits and veggies all over the world with no issues, I think changes will be those imposed by authorities in the countries and airlines will be more impactful to my own behavior.
Travel for me is for meeting locals and other travelers. People are always some of the highlights.
For example?
My Airbnb host in Morocco sent his house guy along with me to the hammam to make sure that I got the proper treatment because the locals only spoke Arabic or French. Abdtiaf, the young man was from a poor family and had never experienced a hammam. For a total of $40, the two of us got the full treatment. At the hammam (Turkish public bath) we got steamed in a sauna, scrubbed raw with rough sponges and then massaged and stretched in an all-male atmosphere with loud echoing voices, dripping water, endless buckets of hot water spewing from natural hot springs that the Romans used. Low ceilings and slippery wet steps added to the ancient atmosphere.
At one point a mint-based oil was applied neck to toe that made my entire body feel like an icy hot patch had been applied. I was strongly cautioned to not touch my eyes. I could only imagine how that would have felt. I allowed the intense feeling to naturally fade before vigorously rinsing with more hot water.
As enjoyable as the treatment was, experiencing it with someone for his first time more than doubled the enjoyment.
That evening, two visiting German Muslims who were sharing the Airbnb with me in Casablanca invited me to tag along to the Grand Mosque for their prayers. I respectfully stood in the back and observed as hundreds of men shoulder-to-shoulder bowed and prayed. Then we shared fresh squeezed orange juice and a meal and talked about life, dating, jobs, bosses, etc., as we strolled along the Atlantic Ocean.
Striking up a conversation on the train between Marrakech and Casablanca with a woman led to two days of personal tours with her friend Samy in Tunisia. Samy and I clicked and our first stop was lunch ... at his mother’s home. She had put out a spread of traditional Tunisia food that covered her kitchen table. I did not get to personally thank her, she disappeared upstairs before I entered the room, due to custom, I think.
Samy spent the rest of the afternoon and the next day showing me his home city of Tunis. He explained how he had to rebuild his business after the terrorist problems a few years ago. Tunisia was on the road to be a new tourist mecca.
I have kept in touch with him; like the rest of the tourist industry he is reeling from the shut down of travel due to COVID-19. My heart goes out my local contacts as they struggle to keep their lives together.
And now?
I am itching to have a comfort level to book somewhere. It is normal for me to be planning my next trip as soon as I get home. The virus does not stop me; it is the fear of governments and airlines overreacting again if there is an uptick in cases come September. I don’t want to be trapped somewhere.
How’s it going?
Bored and frustrated describe my first two months home.
I am very thankful for human interaction again. Working the early voting center at New Hope Church kept me busy.
And catering?
The catering business has taken a big hit. Thursday, May 14, was the first day. But people are booking meals, so I think the worst is behind us.
For more about Kevin Kimpel’s travels go online to AfricaPlus2020.wordpress.com/blog-2
