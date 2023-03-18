Q: We have an older brick home in downtown that we love. We have raised our kids here and do not plan on moving anywhere else. We take good care of our house and have done several remodeling projects over the years.
One potential problem is that we have older landscaping around the house and this summer are going to remove some of the older plants and plant some smaller new ones. Part of the reasons are that the shrubs have grown up and are crowding the foundation walls and windows. We try to keep things cut back so that sunlight and air can circulate next to the house to prevent any moisture or mold growth.
We do have some old growth English ivy, that grows on the brick of the exterior, and I think it is beautiful. Should the ivy be stripped from the house and allowed to regrow, and is it harmful to the brick? Evan in an older neighborhood.
A: If the brick exterior is of sound masonry, the ivy will not hurt the brick, and if cut back and maintained, it will last for years.
The problem is when the exterior brick becomes compromised by loose mortar or bricks. If the ivy has an opening into the mortar joints or access to behind the brick, it will cause serious damage.
The ivy, like any exterior plant, needs maintained by trimming and keeping it under control. Ivy is fast growing and will quickly consume a wall and if left untrimmed, it will invade window and door areas causing damage.
If you want to remove some or all of it, first start by pulling it off the wall. It is alive and green and will be difficult. Once removed, there will be left the suction cup parts of the climbing vines that hold it to the brick. Leave alone for a few days to allow these to die and dry up, then they can be brushed off the brick. Then make sure the brick is in good repair and if there is tuck pointing that needs done.
Check the remainder of the walls. Always keep the ivy from any fixtures like lights or outside hose faucets. I recommend to not let it grow on soffits or fascias, as there are too many opportunities for damage to your home to occur.
