Eggs have gotten expensive.
But why? Well, that's a good question.
I stumbled across an article online last week, noting that Cal-Maine foods, which provides about 20% of the national egg supply, posted a 109% increase in revenue last quarter as well as a 718% increase in profits. The company posted $323.2 million in profit, up from $39.5 million.
Cal-Maine had doubled its egg prices from $1.61 per dozen to $3.30 per dozen.
So what's led to this rapid rise in cost? Disruption in the egg industry had been caused by an aggressive strain of avian flu, which had caused producers to cull huge numbers of their layers.
Large-scale egg confined feeding operations can pack tens of thousands of birds into a single barn — Indiana's CAFO permit limitations are up to 82,000 layers if the barn has a solid-manure handling system, as an example — so a disease can rapidly chain from bird to bird and devastate an entire operation.
So, Cal-Maine had to cull its flock and the loss of those birds cut its egg supply, driving up price, right?
Nope.
Cal-Maine noted in its earnings report that it had no cases of avian flu at any of its owned or contracted facilities.
So the company suffered no adverse impact. It doubled the price of its eggs. It doubled its revenue. It octupled its profit.
And consumers are eating the cost.
This is called "inflation," but maybe I'm too stupid to see where the 105% cost increase is coming from. Maybe there's additional labor costs or packing increases or transportation hikes. But 105%?
No way. No how. It's just straight-up robbery.
And it's fine. What's going to stop them? Nothing. And why not gouge people at the supermarket? You've got good cover. Everyone knows inflation is high and it's all the president's fault.
Classic pickpocket strategy. "Hey, look over there!" and when you look, they dip in and pinch your wallet.
So, I wonder, how much of inflation is due to legitimate increases in the cost of doing business, and how much of it is commercial piracy?
Remember back in February when I detailed this in a column about gas prices:
"ExxonMobil raked in $56 billion in profit in 2022, a new all-time record. BP posted $27.7 billion in profit last year, more than doubling its 2021 line. Shell also posted a record profit line of $39.9 billion in 2022, also doubling its 2021 numbers. Chevron posted a record at $36.5 billion.
"Those four companies combined to pull in $160.1 billion.
"That was a 149% increase from their combined 2021 profits of $64.29 billion."
I remember around Valentine's Day seeing a post from some rando account about the impact of Bidenflation. The prices of roses was allegedly up 54%.
I had retweeted the graphic with the question "I'd like to know, what *precisely* did Biden do to cause an (alleged) 54% increase in the price of roses? Seriously. Can someone tell me what thing the president did to directly cause such an egregious jump in the price?"
My good-old right-wing followers quickly jumped to explain:
"The top producers of the major components of fertilizer include China, Russia, Canada and Morocco..... you do the math...." noted Right Winger 1.
My response: "So, Biden somehow made fertilizer more expensive in countries he's not the president of?"
"Yes Steven, don't you see they have to fly balloons just to get it over here... must be incredibly expensive..." he responded (the China balloon hysteria was the flavor of the week).
Another sage answer provided by Right Winger 2: "Steve EVERYTHING costs more since Biden and the Dems took office! Yet mysteriously you snark they all have nothing to do with it! Get your head out of the sand."
Response: "Still waiting for the explanation of how Biden somehow made roses 54% more expensive..."
Never got one. Right Winger 1 came back to quip "Ask Zelensky" which, I guess, helping Ukraine not get conquered by U.S. adversary Russia is making roses more expensive, maybe? Perhaps one of those two countries are huge rose exporters, but even then I'm not exactly sure how it's our government's fault that Russia opted to invade its neighbor.
It's more been more two and half years since the Trump administration and Congress doled out two COVID relief packages including stimulus checks (a fact conveniently not mentioned, because those had no impact on inflation whatsoever somehow). It's been more than two years since Biden and the Democratic Congress approved the American Rescue Plan with a third round of stimulus checks.
That money is long gone. At least, it is in my household, where those extra dollars helped pay down debt. (And I used a portion of one check to build a new gaming PC which I don't even have time to use any more.)
There are still supply chain disruptions in some industries that have never really caught up and are still backlogged on materials and orders that are impacting supply and therefore prices.
Labor is still tight, which drives up wages, which drives up the cost of production. That's inflationary.
But it's time to stop and consider how much inflation is actually being caused by higher costs, and how much is being caused by chasing higher profits.
How many big businesses are posting losses? How many have raised prices and broke fairly even quarter-over-quarter, year-over-year because the adjustment matched their actual increased cost?
And how many are Cal-Maine, doubling prices and posting record profits while ducking behind the guise of inflation?
If the Biden administration and Congress and the Fed wants to wrangle inflation, maybe on top of interest rate hikes we should also take an interest in busting cutpurse commerce, too.
