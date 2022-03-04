Area resident Joyce Lomont Crowl wrote: “Been awhile since I wrote. The great-grandchildren continue to amaze us. Time and time again, we shake our heads and think, ‘What next?’”
Here is a recent story: Ruby, 3, after noticing both her great-grandmother’s and her Uncle Stuart’s naturally curly hair declared: “Hmmm, they both have bubbles on their heads!”
This story reminds of the song we sang in Sunday school: “Jesus’ love is a-bubbling over ...”
+++
Tia, 3, called from the kitchen to her mother in the living room, “Mom ... I want something ... (long pause) ... What should I want? ...One unhealthy snack please!” — Courtney Zuehsow (mother of Tia) of Garrett. Note from Grace: I think she got chips.
+++
Here are some wonderful stories from Lucille Isch of Bluffton.
My 6-year-old granddaughter gave me a hug. I told her, “I’ll always love you; you are my youngest grandchild.” Then she said, “Do you think you will lay any more babies?”
The same granddaughter was whispering something to her grandpa. Grandpa said, “I can’t hear you.” So she whispered again in his ear. He said, “I still can’t hear you.” Then she looked at him and said, “How come? You got big ears!”
More from Lucille next week!
+++
Thank you for your stories! You are helping to brighten the lives of readers today ... and giving the gift of precious memories for future generations.
