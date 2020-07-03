Chris and Angie Kidd of Kendallville have been blessed by the recent move of their grandchildren to northern Indiana from the Indianapolis area. When Chris leaves to play golf, Henry, 3, says his grandfather is going “doffing!” — Chris and Angie Kidd of Kendallville
Stacie told Grayson, 5, he had to play outside. Grayson took his iPad outside and lay down on the patio. “Not what I had in mind!” Stacie said. — Stacie Housholder (mother of Grayson) of Fort Wayne
With two newborn granddaughters, Vi Wysong says, “We are abundantly blessed with babies!” Recently their son Jeff and his family — wife Jen; Phillip, 2, and Carolyn, born May 18 — spent about a week with them. Baby Carolyn has a dark rosy complexion and fuzzy brown newborn hair, and she loves to be tightly swaddled while napping. This past weekend, while Jeff and his family were there, Vi and Phil also hosted son Chuck and his wife Marta, and their four daughters. Chuck and Marta’s newborn, Violette, was born on June 17. Baby Violette has a complexion and coloring similar to Carolyn’s and also loves to be swaddled when she naps. During the large gathering the two safely-swaddled newborns, were placed for a time in bouncy seats. Maria, 4, the older sister of Violette, saw the two newborns resting side by side. She looked at one and asked, “Is this one theirs or ours?” — Vi Wysong (grandmother of eight) of Wawaka
Here is another Maria story from Vi. Maria loves going to her maternal grandparents’ and great-grandparents’ homes. The grandparents have a home on Lake George and the great-grandparents have a home in Sarasota, Florida. The other day Maria was talking about wanting to go to Lake George to swim. “That’s a long drive,” she was told. “Yes, it’s a long drive,” Maria said. “Maybe we could go to Sarasota!”
Our daughter Catherine and her husband Diego live and work in Santiago, Chile. The virus has caused strict and lengthy stay-at-home orders. Sometimes the family of four spends weeks without leaving their apartment. Fortunately, they have balconies so they can get plenty of fresh air and occasional visits from interesting wildlife, such as a parrot, possibly blown in from a jungle. A while back, the strict lockdown was lifted for a few weeks and Priscilla, 4, and Oliver, 2, passed idyllic hours running, biking and kicking balls in a large parking lot near their home. But now Santiago is under lockdown again. During a recent conversation, Diego asked, “Well, where should we go on vacation in 2028?” Oliver quickly responded, “The parking lot!!!”
Thank you for your letters, by U.S. mail and email. Your stories are cherished; by sharing them through this column you can brighten the lives of many people. I always need more stories! Please email me at ghoush older@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Please share this column with friends and family — they might have stories to share, too!
