Q: I’m planning to build a house this winter and have been working on the finish drawings. I’m trying to put together an interior materials list and I’m working on doors. I have interior doors that I like, and understand the left-hand vs right-hand swings, but I’m getting confused when it gets to exterior doors and French doors. Is there a special formula for how to figure the proper swings? Jonnie
A. When it comes to interior doors, most of the time the swing of the door can be determined by a simple formula. If you stand with your back to hinge jamb of an open door, which ever arm swings with the door, this is the swing of the door. If it goes to the right, it is a right-handed door and if you swing with your left arm, it is a left-swing door.
Where it gets confusing is when you are working with out-swing doors or atrium doors that swing outward. Normally entry doors for your house are in-swing doors and normally commercial doors are out-swing for safety (purposes). In these cases, it is best to describe them as left- (or right-) hand out-swing doors. It becomes a critical detail when installing the astragal, which is the part of the door that the active door of the French unit folds against. When you’re on the interior doors its easy, but when you get out-swing French or atrium doors, it’s got to be thought about.
There are so many different door combinations, but generally double doors have an active door and a normally stationary door. The astragal is the vertical strip that stops the active door. Some interior French doors have push bolts that keep the door in place while the other swings. Where manufactures can really confuse things is when they label their doors left-hand reverse swing or right-hand reverse swing. It’s best to confirm with your supplier with physical sketches labeling whether it is inside or outside, and think about each door unit.
One more thing, doors for patios or porches are normally out-swing, especially if it is an aluminum manufactured product, because it is a storm door. All storm doors are out-swing.
