Eva, 9, was eating breakfast, and she asked her mother for the elbow of the bread. Marta didn’t know what she meant. “You know,” Eva said, “the end piece of the bread.” Marta then explained that the end piece is called the “heel” and not the “elbow.” Eva exclaimed, “Oops! I had the wrong body part!” — Marta Wysong of rural Wawaka
+++
Here are stories from Erin Raatz of Fort Wayne.
Henry, 6, said, “If I fill my mind up with too many manners, then I’ll forget about other things!”
One day Henry asked, “Do you theoretically own us?” Erin asked him, “Where did you hear that word? Do you even know what it means?” Henry told her he just made it up!
Henry, the budding philosopher of zoologist asked, “Would you rather be a cardinal that’s nice or an animal that has violence in their family and eats their babies?”
Henry, 6, told Erin, “I think I want to be mayor.” Erin asked him, “What would you do as mayor?” Henry replied, “Make ice cream free on a hot day.”
+++
We have been with our grandchildren in Santiago during Chile’s early autumn, which has been warmer than usual, and therefore like summer to us. Easter was an especially wonderful day, beginning with an Easter egg hunt in the backyard planned by Catherine. In their Easter baskets, Priscilla, 6, and Oliver, who turned 5 earlier this month, collected white hard boiled eggs (which they decorated later with magic markers) and foil-covered chocolate eggs. The Easter service at the Lutheran church they attend began at noon and included a chocolate egg hunt. The service was followed by Easter cake with coffee (and other beverages for the children) in the garden. During the social time, Priscilla enjoyed entertaining the pastor’s adorable baby daughter, Maria Jesus. At home for Easter we made a pasta with shrimp. The children — as do so many children around the world — enjoyed “too many” chocolate eggs, so at the end of the day it was a challenge to get the idea across that the rest of the chocolate eggs were for another day. At dinner time Catherine asked Oliver, “Do you want an egg (for dinner)?” Oliver quickly replied, “Which kind of egg?!” and I had to chuckle.
+++
Thank you to everyone who shares photos and/or stories. When you share your stories and/or photos, you brighten the lives of many people. I urgently need more stories! Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com; mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755, or go to funnykids.com to submit your story and also read past stories. Please share this column with friends and family — I would love to hear from them, too.
