Psalm 28:7, NLT “The Lord is my strength and shield. I trust Him with all my heart. He helps me, and my heart is filled with joy. I burst out in songs of thanksgiving”.
Isaiah 60:1, NIV “Arise, shine, for your light has come, and the glory of the LORD rises upon you. Trust In The Lord Forever, and Rise Up Like An Eagle In The Sky.”
Isaiah 40:31a, NCV “But the people who trust the Lord will become strong again. They will rise up as an eagle in the sky.”
“Oh, I’ve got troubles,” there was a song like that I heard in my youth, from a motion picture. My son wrote a song about “Troubles,” and I was singing and dancing the other night to my song, about My Rising Up, and waving goodbye to all my troubles, and rising up to heaven. Then those sorrowful festering jabs of sadness just floated away into nothingness, because our Father was in control, and comforted me.
We all have troubles. Let’s face it, some worse than others, but we must learn to deal with them, because as I see it and feel it that old devil man just keeps interrupting our lives, and very souls, with troubles.
Singing and waving my arms above my head — I do not do that at church, however, I have seen others do such. I did, though really get into my singing the other night and it felt just right for me, at that time, in my life. Truly our Father was raising my soul to a joyful peace, that I needed so much!
As I travel on the path of life, tears often flow from my eyes, like a fountain of water, flowing down my cheeks. There are those moments, of pure sadness, that just about tear my heart and soul into little pieces of true sorrow, I feel in my soul for some of those I meet.
Being so full of empathy is a gift from our Father, I believe, but oh, how very truly painful it can make you feel when you have that empathy. Then there are those times when people say things before, they think. I think we can all be guilty of that flowing from our mouths, at times. We do not start out to hurt folks, but if we do not guard our lips, souls, and hearts, we do just that, hurt others! So, we must be very watchful, to always lift up and not tear down any of our brothers and sisters.
Even at my age, I am constantly learning my actions, or words that I do or say, at times, end up not being the child our Father wants me to be, in action, word and deed, and I am just “unfaithful,” and I must change some of my ways!
I pray that I will watch my demeanor, my tongue, and my soul and make sure I do not cause any of my brothers and sisters any painful feelings of scorching pain.
Please join me, in rising up, knowing the Lord is our strength and shield.
May God bless you, your family, and any animal companions you may have.
