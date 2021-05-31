“Why are you still wearing a mask? You’re fully vaccinated.”
I was asked that by my colleague and fellow columnist Grace Housholder last week when she spotted me at the retirement open house for East Noble Superintendent Ann Linson.
I had chosen to don my blue KPC mask at the event as I stood around with my camera trying to grab a nice feature photo of people wishing Ann a fond farewell.
“I don’t know, to set a good example, I guess? They’re still technically required in school buildings, too,” I answered kind of off-balance, even though few other people attending the open house were wearing them.
We’re in a transition period now where the masks are mostly coming down across America and yet, I’m still choosing to keep mine on for the time being.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been updating its guidance on mask usage over the last few weeks as more and more Americans are getting vaccinated.
First it was vaccinated people don’t need to mask up around one another in small groups. Then it was vaccinated people don’t need to mask up when in groups outdoors. Now it’s become more or less vaccinated people really don’t need to mask up at all.
And, the effect of that is now, in a lot of places, no one wears masks. The vaccinated people who went and got their shots are taking them off and enjoying not having to wear them for the first time in about a year. And, likewise, the anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers are not wearing them either because they never would have in the first place if stores and schools didn’t force them to (after they got through the period last summer of throwing public temper tantrums when a retail employee would tell them they had to).
So, I why I am still wearing mine? I technically don’t have to, as I became fully vaccinated in May after getting my second shot of the Moderna vaccine at the clinic in Albion.
(For those of you who are still on the fence, I’m happy to report that I had no side effects other than a sore arm after either of my shots. No fever, no fatigue more noticeably than my usual day-to-day tiredness, no nothing else. My experience may not be yours, but count me as one of the people who had basically no reaction at all.)
1) It’s habit. While I have found myself leaving my car without putting my mask on my face now more often than I might have in, say, November, I still take it with. It’s not really clear which stores are or aren’t enforcing at this point and honestly it’s just easier for me to bring it and stick it on my face.
I’m not one of those people who acted like putting a cloth over my mouth while I grocery shop was the greatest American injustice since slavery.
2) My household isn’t fully vaccinated yet. My wife, who had COVID-19 in December, hasn’t received her second shot yet. And my 2-year-old can’t receive a vaccine, because no shots are approved for kids his age yet.
The odds of me actually contracting and carrying the virus at this point are very small, but not impossible, and I’d rather not spend another two-week period at home because my toddler got a longshot COVID infection and can’t return to his daycare.
Again, refer to point No. 1 as to why this isn’t a big deal for me even to protect against tiny odds.
3) And probably the biggest reason, most people in northeast Indiana aren’t fully vaccinated yet.
While the U.S. celebrated half of all adults 18 and older becoming fully vaccinated this past week, rates in northeast Indiana are much lower.
In most of our counties, less than 1-in-3 people age 12 and older are fully vaccinated in this point. In LaGrange County, the worst in the state, it’s only 1-in-5 and will likely never hit a herd immunity level because the Amish population is likely to never get the vaccine, which will always leave fertile ground for the virus to circulate if it makes inroads in.
I attended the Memorial Day ceremony at the American Legion in Kendallville on Monday. I saw one other person wearing a mask in a room of around 50. It’s possible that 100% of the attendees were fully vaccinated — I sure hope so because the average age in the room was easily 60-plus — but I don’t know, so, again, point No. 1, it’s just easier for me to put a mask on my face.
When will I take my mask down? I’m not quite sure. I’d like to see local vaccinated numbers climb upward of 66%, although at the rate we’re going that may never happen, unfortunately.
In the end, I’ve done what I need to protect myself and, eventually I’ve got to come to terms with the fact that some people will never choose to protect themselves. If they get sick and/or die in the future, that’ll be on them.
But for the time being, continuing to wear my mask in public isn’t any big deal to me, so I’ll keep on wearing it.
