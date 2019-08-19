Thank the Barenaked Ladies for this week's column.
This past weekend, Ashley and I were down in Noblesville for a concert of some solid 90s music, featuring Barenaked Ladies and headliner Hootie and the Blowfish (reunited and coming out with a new album this fall!). When we heard that Hootie was back, we immediately got tickets for the show.
So Luke hung out with Grandma and Grandpa all night while Ashley and I went to the concert. Neither of us are huge Barenaked Ladies fans, but, being proper 90s kids, we're familiar with a lot of their hits. A friend of ours saw them before in concert and said they were a lot of fun, and they lived up to that promise.
(Also, at the end of the show, they did a cover of Led Zeppelin's "Whole Lotta Love" that sounded AMAZING.)
Anyone who is familiar with Barenaked Ladies knows that one of their hits is the fun song "If I Had a Million Dollars," where they sing about some silly stuff they would do if they suddenly had a fat stack of cash. One of my fav lines from that song is "If I had a million dollars, we wouldn't have to eat Kraft dinner, but we would."
When you're a kid, $1 million sounds like an enormous amount of money, but when you're an adult and you break it down, it's not actually all that much. And so, I figure it would be fun to plot out how I'd blow through some of my $1 million.
1. Pay off debt — $35,000. Between student loan bills, lingering loan payments from when we were younger and poorer and racked up credit card debt, and current credit card debt, getting debt free is not only fiscally smart, it would make me feel amazing to pay off all that stuff. (Cash remaining: $965,000.)
2. Nissan Rogue hybrid — $36,000. We took a rental Nissan Rogue on our big road trip vacation to Colorado a few years ago and really liked it. I'd buy a decked out hybrid version to save a little gas and help the environment. This would replace Ashley's aging 2002 Ford Taurus. (Cash remaining: $929,000)
3. Tesla Model 3 — $42,000. I put a lot of miles on a car driving up to Kendallville today, so having an electric Tesla would save money and be stylish. Also, I hate my 1999 Ford Escort and I'd like a nice car for once. (Cash remaining: $887,000)
4. A house with a basement — $250,000. When we were searching for a house a few year back, we realized we were too poor to afford a house with a basement. As a teenager, my friends and I always ended up hanging out in a basement somewhere. Also, my wife is scared of tornadoes, so having a place to go in bad weather would be nice. We could probably find a nice, slightly larger place for this amount. (Cash remaining: $637,000)
5. Gaming PC — $3,500. All my life, I've been a huge PC gamer, but I've always been relegated to low-end, out of date systems. For once, I would build a top-of-the-line PC that could handle any modern game at maximum graphical settings. Yeah, I'm a nerd. (Cash remaining: $632,500)
6. Jimmy John's franchise in Kendallville — $500,000. For some reason, I've always been interested in franchising a food place. While $1 million cash is not enough to franchise some places, I think a half-a-mill would be enough to get a JJ's. Looking at franchise requirements, however, I don't know that K'ville has the population, workforce or income to qualify. Still, I'd give it a shot and hopefully it would generate future income. And I'd have another place to hit for lunch at work. (Cash remaining: $132,500)
7. Purdue savings for Luke — $92,000. For tuition, room and board and expenses at my alma mater, it will run about $23,000 per year now. I'd put the money into savings, then contribute the max $15,000 per year to his 529 College Savings Plan (which I already have open and put some money into) to get the max tax benefit and let the money grow there to cover inflation. He could go somewhere else, if he wants, but Purdue is the best, so why would he want to go anywhere else? (Cash remaining: $40,500)
8. Invest — $40,500. With what's left, I'd do the boring but responsible thing by investing. Ashley and I would like to retire sometime before we die, so having money put back for the future is always good. (Cash remaining: $0)
And there you have it. It only took about eight steps to blow through $1 million dollars.
Sadly, I don't have $1 million and don't anticipate that I will, ever. So while "If I Had A Million Dollars" is fun, the more realistic outlook of my life is the song Ashley and I picked for our wedding by Hootie frontman Darius Rucker in his country career — "Alright."
I like that tune, because it evokes and appreciation of what you have and not what you want. Some people might call it an anthem for settling, but me, I like it.
Because "I've got all I need and it's alright by me."
