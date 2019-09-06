AUBURN — DeKalb Business Health Services will become part of the Parkview Occupational Health team Oct. 1, said Tasha Eicher, president and CEO of DeKalb Health.
Eicher said the change comes as part of DeKalb Health’s affiliation with Parkview Health.
DeKalb Business Health Services will continue to have a clinic on-site in Auburn, Eicher said. Other services such as wellness and flu clinics will remain as options through the Parkview Occupational Health team.
Melissa McKown, director of business development, will be in contact with occupational health customers, Eicher said.
