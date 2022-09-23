Earlier this month I heard from my friend Cindy Bevington Olmstead, a KPC Media Group colleague of many years who is now retired. She wrote:
“Thought I’d share this with you in case it might fit with your things kids say column. Heidi sent me this text yesterday while she was babysitting Anastasia (Ana), my great-granddaughter. I was having a bad day with side effects from cancer treatments, but didn’t tell anyone, not even Bill, when out of the blue ... Heidi’s text: ‘Get ready for the waterworks. Ana just asked about you; she knows you’re sick. She said, ‘We need (to) pray (for) Gammy Cin-ee. Her sick. We (will) pray (for) her (to) get better.’ So she closed her little eyes, clasped her hands and bowed her head as I led us in a prayer for you.’ Oh, Grace, my heart, my heart.”
Thank you, Cindy. The prayers are ongoing.
+++
Layla, 5, likes to play ice cream shop when she’s in the bathtub. Basically, the joy comes from filling a bowl full of water and then serving it. One night, after serving her mother, Alecia, one bowl, Layla got the news that it was time to wash her hair and be done with playing. Ever the negotiator and queen of stalling, she said, “But Mom, we have a special going on for everyone in town today! Everybody who orders ice cream gets another bowl free! You have to get your other bowl of ice cream. Or else ... or else you’re the bad guy!” — Julie Carmicheal (grandmother of Layla) of Kendallville
+++
Courtney Zuehsow of Garrett shared these stories from Tia, 4.
One morning Tia said, “It isn’t foggy outside, but the grass is all wet from the morning doom.”
Tia likes writing her letters on practice books. She turned the page and saw that it had wavy lines to trace. Tia said, “This is teaching me to curse.”
+++
Alessandra, 7, said, “Mom, I think your spirit animal is the sea turtle.” Her mother, Lucretia, asked, “Why is that?” Alessandra replied, “After sea turtles lay their eggs, they leave them to go back into the sea.” Lucretia told her that she did not understand and she asked Alessandra, “Do you think I don’t want to be around you and your brother?” Alessandra explained, “It’s not that. You just look exhausted and could use a break!” — Lucretia Cardenas (former northeast Indiana resident) of Texas
+++
Thank you for your stories, by U.S. mail and email. When you share your stories and photos through this column, you brighten the lives of many people. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Also, please share this column with friends and family — I would love to hear from them, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.