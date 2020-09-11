Robert told his mother he is going to make a 2020 dating game. He is going to call it “Zoom for a groom!” — Kimberley Householder (mother of Robert) of Fort Wayne
Tia, 2, was asked at Sunday school if she knew the story of baby Moses. She gave a long winded (sort of) answer: “I was a baby once and my mom and dad and Caden and Chloe and Luke and Kyler held me and looked at me. Chloe was a baby once too, but that was 100 years ago.” (Chloe is 11) — Courtney Zuehsow (mother of Tia, Kyler, Luke, Chloe and Caden) of rural Garrett
Jacqueline’s 8-year-old twin granddaughters Sophie and Charlotte were upstairs in their room, supposedly cleaning up their room and bringing down dirty clothes. Sophia came down and said that Charlotte bit her on her back. Immediately, Jacqueline’s daughter summoned Charlotte to come down and explain. Charlotte’s explanation was simple. “I was trying to reach the laundry basket and it started to fall. I fell into Sophie and bit her back.” Jacqueline added, “I have no idea how you fall and bite someone’s back, but if it can be done, these two will do it!” — Jacqueline Burkhart of Auburn
At the end of Alessandra’s first day of in-person kindergarten, her mother, Lucy, asked her how many students attended in person in her class. Alessandra responded, “Oh, five or six.” Then, the next day, after school, Lucy asked Alessandra if she had learned any names or made any friends. Alessandra named five different girls. “Alessandra, are there only girls in your class?” Lucy asked. Alessandra replied, “No. There are some boys too.” Lucy was confused and so she asked, “So how many boys are there?” After counting in her head, Alessandra said, “Seven, there are seven boys. So there are 12 students at school.” Lucy said, “But, Alessandra, yesterday you said there were only five or six and now you say there are 12?” Alessandra explained, “Mom, I’m not good with numbers, I’m only good with math!” — Lucy Cardenas (formerly of northeast Indiana) of Houston
At a cookout with family, Alessandra and her cousin, Cristiano, both 5, were talking about going back to school. Cristiano was talking about the Lunchables his mom bought for him. Alessandra noted that she’s not allowed to have Lunchables. Lucy stepped in to explain that the packs are great when parents are very busy. Cristiano said, “Well, my mom isn’t busy, she’s home all day.” Alessandra said, “No, your mom has a new baby. She’s exhausted!”
Thank you for your letters, by U.S. mail and email. Your stories are cherished; by sharing your stories and photos through this column you can brighten the lives of many people. I always need more stories! Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Please share this column with friends and family — they might have stories to share, too!
GRACE HOUSHOLDER is a columnist and editorial writer for this newspaper. Contact her at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com.
