The COVID-19 pandemic virus has put us all in the same boat. Since I like to name things that are part of my life for an extended period of time (like children, dogs and cars), I have thought of many names for the boat we are in. Many of the name ideas are not printable in a family newspaper like this one. Perhaps you might help me with ideas for our boat name.
Because of my role in public health as well as my advanced age, I have been wearing a mask and keeping away from other people as much as possible. That effort has included staying away from getting my hair cut or traveling on a bus or plane for almost a year.
My role in health care has also resulted in me receiving an early invitation to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, which I decided to do as soon as possible.
I felt some guilt about placing myself near the front of the virtual line waiting for the vaccine. But I rationalized doing it for several reasons, the most prominent of these was that I planned to take an active part in providing vaccine to the most vulnerable members of our community. I wanted to minimize the chance that I might contract the virus and accidentally pass it along to those people. This is the same reason that other volunteers in COVID vaccination clinics should be fully vaccinated as soon as possible.
Another reason I am telling you about me receiving the vaccine is that some people seem to have some hesitancy about being vaccinated.
If I thought it was not safer to receive the vaccine than it is to have COVID-19, I would not advocate giving the vaccine to others. So, I felt that I must practice what I preach and be vaccinated as soon as possible.
The other member of my “pod” is my wife, who does not normally work in health care. Therefore, she did not fit into the 1A group of health care workers, first responders and volunteers. But since our county’s 1B group vaccination clinic began operation, she frequently volunteers in non-medical positions. So, she has had the first of two shots and is scheduled for the second.
In last week’s column, I presented some of the reasons why masks, distancing and hand hygiene should still be continued after becoming fully vaccinated. But further studies and experience with the vaccine and the virus may modify or eliminate some of those reasons.
This brings me to some frequently asked questions, including from our own children.
The first of these questions is, “After the second shot, how soon will it have had its full effect?”
Although some experts suggest it might be as early as seven days, others suggest waiting longer. So, I tell people seven to 14 days, stating that I prefer more caution.
Another prominent question is, “Am I protected?” The answer, based on the available evidence, is straightforwardly yes. Efficacy rates of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are close to 95%. Even with that other five percent of infection cases, we expect that it will be a much milder form of disease than without the vaccine.
When the question is, “Can I still infect others?” the answer is not clear at this point. Time and experience will provide the data needed to know how contagious a fully vaccinated person might become. It is important to note that the uncertainty here is not because the data is inconclusive or contradictory. It is because the data does not exist yet.
While we do know that the currently approved vaccines protect against COVID symptoms, we do not know how well vaccines protect against being infected. So, a grandparent might still be infected with the coronavirus and transmit it to others without knowing. So, they should not travel if they live somewhere with a large, ongoing outbreak.
It would be reasonable to consider driving instead of flying to avoid crowds in airports as well as avoiding fellow passengers. But if you are fully vaccinated and have a good mask on, your risk of transmitting virus to others should be nearly zero.
It is about balancing risks and rewards. Once they get their shots, there are good reasons grandparents should be able to enjoy things they have been deprived of since last spring, like playing with their grandchildren. The reward (the joy that they will safely be able to feel) is real and worth factoring in. But it cannot be as neatly measured as the risk, with its color-coded maps of cases counts and positivity percentages, that has consumed my COVID conversations for months.
No trip can be guaranteed as entirely safe from COVID. But as more shots go into arms, travel should get safer and safer. If recipients make responsible choices, limiting contacts with people whose health status they do not know and wearing a mask when out in public, they might be able to take advantage of that increased safety.
In the meantime, feel free to suggest names for the boat we are in.
