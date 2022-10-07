Jen Kramer’s second grade students at Topeka Elementary are incorporating Black Pine Animal Sanctuary, Albion, into their reading, math and writing. The students have put donation cans for Black Pine in the businesses of Topeka; in addition, people who wish to donate, can contact Jen Kramer at Topeka Elementary. Her email is kramerj@westview.k12.in.us. The students will be counting the money that they collect, and doing a research project on the animals at Black Pine. In addition, the head zoo keeper is going to come and talk to the students about habitats. More information about Black Pine can be found at bpsanctuary.org.