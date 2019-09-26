For some reason, I’ve been bitten by the wanderlust bug again, and I’m planning a trip for which I don’t have a date yet.
The last time I was bitten by the bug, I longed for the mountains and the Appalachian trail — places like Nashville, Asheville, North Carolina, and eastern Kentucky.
Now, I’m craving to return to a place I know well. After only being away from it for a year, New York City is calling my name again.
I’ve been twice, once in high school and again in college as part of a field study connected to a class where we studied it for a semester.
But, unlike both of those times, I now have to book my own flights, my own hostel or Airbnb (or guilt a friend to let me stay with her) and pay for all my own shows and food.
It was easier when I financed it with student loans, but now that I pay for everything with big girl money, it’s probably not going to happen for a while.
But, I can still dream about it.
To those wondering why in the world I want to run around in a gray, gritty city when I love it here so much: it’s hard to explain, but I’ll try.
First, it’s certainly not as mean and unwelcoming as it’s stereotyped to be. If you need help, asking someone on a well-populated street or tourist-y area is usually a good idea, and I’ve found New Yorkers to be extremely welcoming.
There is a big difference in service between Noble County and Manhattan, however. Lots of stores on the island make use of a quick-polite attitude, meaning it’s courteous to know your order immediately and to keep small talk to a minimum.
However, not every shop is like that. If you go to Brooklyn or Harlem, be prepared to have a full-on conversation with the store owner about where you’re from and what you’re doing in the city.
Also, if you’re wondering about a neighborhood you’re in, you probably won’t even have to ask about it. The last time I was in the historic Greenwich Village, a local stopped me and my friends on the street and pointed out the building she grew up in, her school and her church and gave us lunch and drink recommendations, all without us asking.
That’s another reason why I want to go back, to learn more about the history. This woman who stopped us was so excited she could hardly contain herself that travelers wanted to learn about her neighborhood, rather than go to Times Square and the Empire State Building and claim they’ve seen it all.
Think about it — tourists saying they love NYC and only seeing Times Square is like if someone said they were visiting Northeast Indiana for a week, but only went to downtown Fort Wayne. There’s so much more to offer, and New York is so dense, you can live there for years and discover something new every day.
That exploration aspect of the city is something I love dearly, too. It feels like magic when you’re sitting outside a coffee shop and someone’s dog waits near you for their owner to return, or when a crowd forms on a sidewalk because a bodega cat has come to say hi, or when you stumble upon a gay bar that plays piano and sings show tunes all night long.
That being said, though, New York is a place I don’t think I could live. Traveling there is like visiting family over the holidays, when a week is nice to get a taste of being there, but returning home is even sweeter.
Being in the city for a week did make me world-weary, since I wasn’t accustomed to the daily fight of simply existing there. Every second of the day, you’re pushing your way to the front of the subway platform, making sure the man staring at you in the park doesn’t catch you by yourself and constantly, constantly staying vigilant.
New York is as safe as it’s ever been, though, especially since the NYPD began community policing efforts and crime went way down.
But it’s nothing like home. When I returned from my last visit, we landed in Dayton and took a bus back to Muncie around 6 p.m. The golden light shining down on bean fields made them look like wild prairies and one-story, single-family homes palaces.
A $20 brunch for two in Muncie definitely beat a single serving of food for twice the price in the city, too.
Maybe the next time I go back, I’ll brush up on more of the outer boroughs and become an expert. Or, maybe, I’ll eat at as many different Vietnamese restaurants I can.
We’ll see.
