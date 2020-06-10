“There’s always a bigger fish!” Obi Wan, from the movie, The Phantom Menace.
This quote from the movie, The Phantom Menace, “There’s always a bigger fish!” has a lot of wisdom regarding winning and losing. In the movie, Laim Neeson as the character, Obi Wan, is traveling underwater in a submarine when his vessel is swallowed by a big fish!
In the stress of this moment, the characters in the movie are suddenly relieved when a bigger fish swallows the fish that had swallowed their ship, consequently spitting them out to safety.
My grandson and I were intrigued by this scene and bought matching T-shirts with this quote because of the significance of it. He like myself is a good tennis player but is also quite realistic in his abilities knowing that as good as he is, there are a lot of other player’s out there who are much better than he.
This is true for all sports and all other achievements. We tend to think highly of our achievements and are quick to pat ourselves on the back and look down on those who can’t compete at our level. We should be proud of our success, but we should not place ourselves on a pedestal for our achievements.
In sports there is only one GOAT — the greatest of all time — and, even if we are the GOAT, it is not for us, but others who have the right to crown us with such a title. In basketball, MJ, Michael Jordan is considered by many to be the GOAT. The good news is that he has not proclaimed himself as the GOAT. The media, the fans, and other basketball players of his era are the one’s who have given him that honor.
Even though there is only one GOAT for every sport or endeavor, and knowing that “There’s always a bigger fish,” it should not stop us from playing and striving to be the best that we can be in whatever our passion is.
Everyone should play tennis to the best of his or her ability, everyone should attempt to be a scratch golfer, knowing that few of us will ever become one. Every student should attempt to be scholar, every businessman should attempt to make it to the top, and every parent should be the best role model for their children as possible.
It is in setting goals and achieving them that we find contentment. It is in the journey that we find fulfillment.
