Love him or hate him — regardless of your party affiliation, as many Democrats aren't super enthused either — Sen. Bernie Sanders "Medicare For All" plan is worth talking about.
Count me in a group with labels included "skeptical" and "having concerns" but also in groups included "interested" and "intrigued" by the idea.
Yes, I know 70% of the population in northeast Indiana would never vote for Sanders, so it's kind of moot to discuss. At the same time though, I'm betting more than 70% of voters in northeast Indiana also either A) Hate their health insurance, B) Have a medical industry horror story and/or C) Do like me and wonder "Why in the world am I paying $100 for my annual physical if I've got insurance?"
Cost is the topic on everyone's mind on the topic.
Depending on the source, you can get wildly variant answers. Some studies have shown a single-payer government system could save money. Others suggest it would increase medical spending by a notable percentage. And on right-wing media you'll probably hear that a Sanders health care plan will cost $300 trillion per day and bankrupt the nation in exactly 43 seconds after implementation.
Cost is key, but so many times I feel the argument completely disregards what Americans already pay for health care. Let's crunch the numbers:
In total, spending on public health care programs (Medicare, Medicaid, VA care, etc.) in the U.S. total was about $1.64 trillion in 2018, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, an amount already being funded by U.S. tax dollars. Spending on private health care was about $2.01 trillion, for a total of $3.65 trillion.
With health care spending total of $3.65 trillion and a U.S. population of about 327 million, the per-capita cost of health care is about $11,100. That's a goal to get to from a revenue side.
Under a proposed single-payer system like Sanders promotes, the U.S. government would be the only payer for health care services. They provide all the coverage. They pay all the bills.
Therefore, any money currently going to private health care could instead be rerouted toward public health care.
(There's legitimate argument to be made about the devastation this would have to the American economy and workforce in the current health care and insurance industry, which is valid).
So what do you currently pay?
First, let's talk about the amount you and your employer pays. I feel like most people forget their company, not them, pay most of their insurance cost.
According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, in 2019 the average annual total cost of health insurance for single employees was $7,188. Workers generally pay 18%, about $1,200 — $100 per month — while employers pay the other 82%.
For family coverage for four people, the average annual premium was $20,576, with employers paying 71% of that premium on average.
If America were to adopt a single-payer system, all of those premiums would or could reasonably be redirected to the federal government to cover Medicare costs.
There were approximately 157 million people covered by employer-based health care in 2018. For simplicity, if we assume that every person was on a single plan at $7,188 annual cost, that alone would be an $1.13 trillion revenue stream annually. (Some are certainly on family plans, so this is a low-side number.)
Also, this is a good time to remind people that they already pay a 1.45% Medicare tax in their paycheck. Total U.S. revenue collections from the Medicare payroll tax were $308 billion.
That's $1.44 trillion so far.
"See, the math doesn't work, Steve!" you may be shouting at your newspaper right now.
True, but there is another variable that we haven't accounted for — out-of-pocket money being spent.
If you have insurance, you pay your premiums, but that's not the end of your cost. If you use health care, you probably still get some type of bill at the end.
Example: My wife gave birth to Luke at the hospital. Our total billing was $36,000. Our portion of that bill was about $3,600. That $3,600 was money we had to pay outside of our monthly premium.
That's a big example. Smaller example: I just got billed $103 for my annual physical. I have to pay that out-of-pocket.
In a single-payer system, instead of you paying that money to your doctor or a local hospital, the government would pay that bill for you.
Therefore, it's reasonable the government would also want to tax people for an amount representing their average out-of-pocket expenditures. The Kaiser Family Foundation states the U.S. per-capita out-of-pocket expense in 2018 was another $1,150.
So add it all up.
With a private insurance cost of $7,188 for a single, an out-of-pocket cost of $1,150 and a 1.45% Medicare tax dependent on your income — let's use the $464 for $32,000 income for this example — that's $8,802 right there.
That's still short, but it's within striking distance.
By implementing cost controls — so providers can't charge literally whatever they feel like and you or your insurer ends up paying it — and dictating reasonable compensation, the per capita cost could potentially come down.
Again, there are a lot of other variables that make the calculations way more complex. This is just food for thought.
Even if Sanders or another Medicare For All Democrat gets elected, the chances of a system being implemented fully are probably still low. Republicans, even some Democrats, would fight it.
But from a cost side, it's not completely infeasible, just probably more politically unappetizing.
