This week, news that Indiana Beach in Monticello was finally closing reminded me of the one family vacation we ever took when I was a kid.
While other families would go away for Spring Break or do something over the summer, my family never went anywhere or did anything. It was because my dad owned his own business and was always on call.
As the only employee of Calumet Data Service, my dad would get calls from offices up in Chicago — mostly stock brokers and bond traders and financial types — when they had issues with their computers or networks.
Mind you, this was the early '90s when a 60 megahertz Pentium processor cost $900. (By comparison, you can now get a six-core, 3.6 gigahertz processor — total bus speed of 21.6 gigahertz — for like $175.) Having knowledge about computers and how they worked was a rare skill back then.
Because my dad's business relied on him being available to take jobs in Chicago as-needed and because my mom didn't work at the time, taking a week away for a vacation would have been a huge financial burden. So we never took vacations.
Now, granted, from time to time my mom and my brother would go to southern Illinois and stay at my grandma and grandpa's house for a week, but the four of us all never went anywhere unique or exciting.
But in the year 2000, when I was approximately 14 years old, my parents announced we'd finally get to take a vacation.
We were taking a weekend trip to Indiana Beach in Monticello.
I vaguely remember that my mom had some coupons for free or highly discounted admission or something to the park. We were going to stay overnight in a hotel and we'd come back the next day.
Important to note here that Monticello was only about 90 minutes away from our house in St. John — it could have been a day trip — but this was as close to "vacation" as we had ever gotten.
We drove down. I honestly don't remember a thing about our visit to Indiana Beach. (I remember more a trip I took a few years later with my buddy Adam, where we basically just rode the chair lift back and forth across the park all day and talked.)
What I do remember is that we stayed at a Best Western and there was some issue with the ventilation in the bathroom. There was some kind of problem and the bathroom smelled like rotten potatoes. We had to keep the door shut so that it didn't stink up the whole room. (May parents complained and ended up getting comp'ed a future stay.)
I remember at the time I was working on my first novel, writing my story in a notebook with some new gel pens I had got. I was introducing my cast of characters, a group of archers from a unit called Raven Swift, who were stationed at a castle in the Knife Desert. (That story never got publishes, shockingly.)
But what I most remember was that after Indiana Beach, my dad had found out about a local drive-in theater that we could go to.
My mom didn't go with us — she was either fed up with us about how we acted at Indiana Beach or maybe was just having one of her days where she hated fun — so my dad, my brother and I got into our old minivan, picked up a Papa John's pizza (they didn't have that around our house at the time) and went to the drive-in.
It had started to rain that night, so when we got to the drive in and set up the speaker box, my dad, not thinking, turned on the wipers to clear the windshield, which tossed water into the open window of the car next to us that had two teenage girls in it. He apologized but we all had a good laugh.
The double feature included "Scary Movie," the horror movie parody, followed by "Hollow Man," the film about a scientist (Kevin Bacon) who turns himself invisible but also goes psychotic and goes on a killing spree.
I remember "Hollow Man" (Rated R) because there were a couple female nudity scenes in it that my dad didn't expect and that my brother and I shouldn't have been watching at ages 14 and 12, respectively. Whoops.
We went back to the hotel. My brother and I slept on the fold out couch in our stinky hotel room. We went back home the next day.
That trip to Indiana Beach was like our one and only family vacation in my youth. It's funny that I don't really remember anything about the park.
Despite that, I have those fond memories from our "vacation," such as it was.
And isn't making memories what a family vacation is really all about?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.