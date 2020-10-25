The Indiana Conference of the United Methodist Church prepared a virtual worship service to be used by the churches of the conference, sometime during Pastor Appreciation Month (October). Various leaders in the conference took part in the service. Resident Bishop Julius C. Trimble gave the message. Using Philippians 4:1-9 as his text, the Bishop suggested four points to consider during these difficult times: stand firm, guard your attitudes, share your resources and count your blessings.
Paul wrote his letter to the Philippians while in prison facing capital charges. Therefore, it is somewhat surprising that the letter is filled with a note of joy. In verse one, Paul encourages his readers to “stand firm.” This is good advice for all of us who are going through difficult times as a result of the pandemic. But how does one go about standing firm in tough times? So much that is going on around us would cause us to waver and lose heart. In his letter, Paul suggests several things we might do to stand firm. Let us look at each of them briefly.
First, “Rejoice in the Lord always; and again I will say, Rejoice. … The Lord is near. Do not worry about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your request be made known to God.” (vs. 4, 5b, 6) Rather than worrying about our problems we need to focus on the source of our help and strength, the Lord. As the old hymn says we should take all of our cares to the Lord.
Next, “Let your gentleness be known known to everyone.” (vs. 5a, NRSV) The Greek word here translated “gentleness” denotes generosity toward others. This follows Bishop Trimble’s third suggestion: Share your resources. One of the positives of the last eight months is all of the wonderful stories of people reaching out to others, sharing their resources of time, talent and money to enhance their lives. Focusing on the need of others, helps to take the focus off of ourselves and our issues.
Third, “Finally, beloved, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is pleasing, whatever is commendable, if there is any excellence and if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things.” (v.8) In our conflicted world it is hard to turn on the television and not come upon something that we find disturbing. Therefore, it is all the more important that we program our lives to include events, activities, or tasks that we find positive and uplifting. We can organize our lives in such a way that we begin every day with something that we are sure to find pleasing, commendable, or worthy of praise. Bishop Trimble suggests that one way we can do this is to count our blessings.
Finally, Paul suggests himself as a role model on how to stand firm in times of difficulty. “Keep on doing the things that you have learned and received and heard and seen in me.” (vs. 9a) Some are doing better than others in dealing with our conflicted times. I suspect that there are very few who have it completely under control. Those who are doing better are role models for the rest of us. If you are having difficulty coping, you might seek a role model who would seem to be coping.
Paul gives us four suggestions how we might stand firm during our conflicted and difficult times: Focus on the Lord, share our resources, dwell on the positive and seek out positive role models. If we do these things, Paul says that we will receive the peace of God. “And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” (v. 7)
