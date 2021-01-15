This story provided a momentary scare — but now it makes me smile every time I think about it. Terry and I were preparing to take Priscilla and Oliver for a walk in strollers. Sometimes all the buckles and straps are confusing and/or time consuming, so both Terry and I were focused on helping Priscilla (who wanted to fasten everything by herself, of course). A few feet away from us, Oliver was securely strapped into his stroller. It was a very windy day, but we were bundled up and the wind was not bad enough to keep us indoors. All of a sudden a tremendous gust came out of nowhere and nearly knocked me off my feet. When I looked up I saw Oliver’s stroller rapidly rolling across the sidewalk and then across the driveway into the white picket fence. There was no slope to the driveway and he was absolutely safe but I was horrified, nonetheless, at my momentary powerlessness as I saw him rolling away, just beyond our grasp. When I reached him seconds later, Oliver announced solemnly, “The wind blew me away!” And then a second or two later, as if a light bulb had gone off, he explained with amazement and pride, “I drove myself!”
+++
Oliver pays attention to details so he commented of course on my “green glasses.” They are big and round with green frames. The first time he saw me working at my computer I was wearing smaller, reading glasses. “Those are not green glasses,” he said. I explained that I was wearing the smaller glasses so that I could see to do my work. A few days later he saw me wearing my “green glasses” while typing at the computer. (I was doing something quickly and had not bothered to change glasses.) “Those are your green glasses,” he said. “Put on your work glasses.” I agreed to his request. “Now get to work!” he said, making typing motions with his fingers.
+++
My cousin Barbara Ross, who is about the same age as I am, posted on Facebook that “the definite high on my birthday was when my granddaughter, Viola, called via Facebook messenger to say she had noticed it was my birthday on her iPad calendar and thought she’d give me a call. After a hilarious 10 minutes during which she showed off many filters, including one that turned (part of her mouth) into a puppet with her face on it that jumped up and down when she opened her mouth wide, I thanked her for the call. ‘I’m glad I could fit you in,’ she said.” She is 7.
+++
Thank you for your letters, by U.S. mail and email. When you share your stories and photos through this column, you brighten the lives of many people. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Also, please share this column with friends and family and encourage them to share their stories.
GRACE HOUSHOLDER is a columnist and editorial writer for this newspaper. Contact her at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.