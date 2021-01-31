I might be a richer, more famous reporter if I could be a little more feisty.
It’s become clear that the way to make money in the media game is to rile up your audience into a righteous state of raw anger.
Which has not been my style.
I should have seen it coming in the last century with the rise of Rush Limbaugh. Right after 9/11, I even interviewed Glenn Beck, who came to Auburn for a patriotic rally.
I didn’t grasp the lessons of Bill O’Reilly, Tucker Carlson and Alex Jones that you need to convince people they’re being wronged.
I could have learned from some journalists on our own staff who enjoyed confrontations.
Forty years ago I hired a young reporter who didn’t mind how many people he irritated with his columns.
I used to cringe when I placed his opinion articles on the page, imagining the storm of complaints I would be fielding in the next 24 hours.
I never ceased to be amazed when the next day, it turned out that people were lapping up his inflammatory words.
He went on to enjoy a solid career at larger newspapers on the East Coast. At least, I think he enjoyed it. He often became upset with his editors and would call me to vent. One time in a dispute with his boss, he ended up overturning his desk and spilling the contents on the floor. He was a disrupter before anyone coined the term.
It must have been that reporter’s inspiration that made me a little cantankerous in the mid-1980s. I took on a school board over what I considered the unfair firing of a teacher. I got upset when voters elected a county official who was demonstrably dishonest. He turned out to be even worse than anyone expected.
Oddly enough, the passing years proved that some of the people I battled with did not hold a grudge.
Of course, I stuck around long enough for time to heal wounds. I was always in this for the long haul, and I was going to live for decades alongside the people I cover in the newspaper.
My rabble-rousing reporter never stayed in one place for very long, so he could afford to leave scorched earth in his trail. In contrast, I was going to meet the people I cover in church and at the grocery store, over and over again.
I came by my mild-mannered reporter style naturally. My Dad was everybody’s buddy. My late Mom could be unassertive to the extreme.
The second of my ancestral traits has not been passed on to the next generation.
One son informed me last week that he has identified his personality type as “oppositional defiant.” Tell me something I didn’t know by the time he learned to talk. At least now we have a name for it.
I realize — too late — that when that kid was growing up, I should have told him he could not go to school, he was not allowed to study and that I insisted he drop out. He probably would have gotten into Harvard just for spite.
Instead, I advised our sons that to be successful, they should get good grades and earn college degrees. All three have succeeded, all right — succeeded in proving me wrong by ignoring their old man’s advice and then making my income look paltry.
But we were talking about journalism. I still can work up a little “oppositional” indignation on these pages now and then.
A few years back, I became irritated to learn that several township trustees were hoarding huge stockpiles of taxpayer money. In the name of frugality, they were just sitting on it and not spending it. That’s a warped idea of fiscal conservatism.
To their credit, a couple of trustees listened, and one even stopped collecting taxes for a while to spend down his surplus.
Currently, I’m pointing out that we need more women in some areas of local government. Women hold almost all the “clerical” offices, but not enough of the policy-making positions.
I’d like it better if more women started making a fuss about it, instead of leaving it to me.
But just as many times, I’m guilty of smoothing over the rough edges. I don’t print every stupid thing local politicians say, if they’re generally good-intentioned and that would paint a false picture of them. I also want them to be still be talking to me when I need to know something really important.
So far, this strategy has seen me through a half-century of doing the only job I ever wanted to do.
It might be too late to become a rabble-rouser now — or to get rich doing it.
Dave Kurtz is the executive editor of KPC Media Group newspapers. He may be reached at dkurtz@kpc media.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.