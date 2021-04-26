A new Mortal Kombat movie hit theaters this month and it may be the first movie I see in theaters since, well, since seeing the not-so-great "Rise of Skywalker" movie in December 2019.
No, it's not because I think the movie will be particularly good — it's a movie based off a fighting video game where people enter a fight-to-the-death tournament so, by default, it doesn't come to the table with a lot of depth — but more so because I have a long and colorful history with the franchise that fills me with nostalgia.
If you're not familiar with Mortal Kombat, it was a video game that released back in 1992 in arcades (when those still existed) as well as on Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis home gaming systems.
Mortal Kombat almost instantly stirred controversy because of it's realistic graphical style and the gameplay in which people beat the crap out of each other, spraying blood all over the place and with secret finishing moves ranging from knocking someone off a bridge down to a pit of spikes to be impaled, to uppercutting someone's head off, to pulling someone's still-beating heart out of their chest, to incinerating people by shooting lighting or breathing fire on them.
People whine about "cancel culture" now, but you should have heard the fit Congress was having at the time about it. Mortal Kombat was one of the reasons why the Entertainment Software Ratings Board now exists, the government agency tasked with reviewing and putting those ratings on video games same as happens with movies.
Back in 1992 when Mortal Kombat released, I was 6 years old. My brother and I had a Super Nintendo system and my mom used to screen what games we were allowed to play or not.
We had our Mario and Mario Kart and we used to go to Blockbuster every Friday and rent a new game while my dad was picking out movies.
Because of the violence and controversy, we were expressly forbidden from renting Mortal Kombat, which, of course, meant my brother and I wanted to play it more than anything.
So one weekend when we were at Blockbuster with my dad, my brother and I scooped up a copy of Mortal Kombat and asked if we could rent it. My dad, being the cool parent, let us. (He no doubt got yelled at when he got home.)
Anyhow, my brother and I plugged in the cartridge and starting fighting our way to the top, figuring out special movies like Liu Kang's fireball and Scorpions "Get over here!" harpoon attack. We punched and kicked and mauled our way through the game.
I'm proud to report that, to this day, playing that violent video game as a child hasn't made me uppercut anyone's head off their shoulders.
It was one of those defining moments of our childhood. My brother and I eventually came to own a copy of Mortal Kombat and played the cartridge to death.
In 1994 we became owners of Mortal Kombat II and in 1995, we sat down to watch the original Mortal Kombat movie, a terrible live-action version starring Christopher Lambert as Raiden and Bridgette Wilson as Sonya Blade.
Despite the movie being terrible with bad acting, cheesy effects and a plot as thin as you'd expect from a video game, the movie was an overwhelming commercial success, earning more than $122 million worldwide off an $18 million budget.
We also then became proud owners of Mortal Kombat 3 in 1995 for Super Nintendo, a game which my brother and friends and I played a lot over the years. It's arguably one of the best fighting games of all time, implementing a smooth combo system on top of the normal over-the-top violence of the first two installments.
Over the years there have been new entries to the series for newer game systems with the same type of hyper-exaggerated style as the series continues to thrive even today.
I haven't picked up an MK game in years, but the release of a new movie has me ready to jump right in.
I doubt it will be good (although modern special effects can probably bring the series more to life than the awful 1995 ever could have hoped), but I realize it's fueled by total nostalgia.
It makes me have good feelings about those Fridays browsing the aisles of Blockbuster excitedly looking for a new video game to try, an experience that modern-day kids simply don't have.
It's some amusement at getting away with something as a kid that we weren't supposed to be doing.
Now, even, it's just the nostalgia of maybe getting to sit in a movie theater and eat some popcorn, something that's been out of the mix for more than a year now. (Not that I was seeing movies a lot before COVID, but COVID has made me really want to go.)
Mortal Kombat was just one of those things when I grew up and, despite being a grown-up now, forgive me for indulging my inner child.
