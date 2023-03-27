Republican Sen. Mike Braun was recently ranked the most effective freshman Republican Senator by the nonpartisan Center for Effective Lawmaking.
I'll admit, my first thought when I saw that was "Really?" The only legislation I could think of him passing was the recent COVID origin bill, and I suspect that's mostly driven in hopes of revving up some anti-China sentiment and less about actually caring about the impacts COVID had on Indiana and the nation.
Now, before you start looking down the road and thinking this is a bash Sen. Braun column, it's not, because the more I thought about it, I wondered what "effective" really means and wondered what our other representatives have been up to.
I could name a couple things Republican Sen. Todd Young has accomplished (the CHIPS Act being one of the bigger and more recent) and outside of a military remains thing Rep. Jim Banks has done, I couldn't really think of other stuff he's done either.
So I decided to go looking. What have our two senators and representative done?
Thankfully, congress.gov has a great record of everything each elected rep has done and is doing. So, I went and pulled some statistics.
I'm looking only at legislation they've sponsored (authored), not all of the stuff they've signed onto as cosponsor or "remarks in Congressional record." I wanted to look at what they're generating and what's happening with it.
Here's the breakdown:
Sen. Mike Braun, Republican, Senate 2017-present
Introduced: 193
Committee consideration: 11
Floor consideration: 36
Passed one chamber: 34
Passed both chambers: 4
Became law: 4
Laws passed: A bill to designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 456 North Meridian Street in Indianapolis, Indiana, as the "Richard G. Lugar Post Office;" a bill to make a technical correction to the ALS Disability Insurance Access Act of 2019; Consider Teachers Act of 2021; Hire Veteran Health Heroes Act of 2021
Sen. Todd Young, Republican, House 2011-2016, Senate 2017-present
Introduced: 194 (51H, 143S)
Committee consideration: 19 (6H, 16S)
Floor consideration: 28 (8H, 20S)
Passed one chamber: 28 (8H, 20S)
Passed both chambers: 2 (0H, 2S)
Became law: 2 (0H, 2S)
Laws passed: National Flood Insurance Program Extension Act of 2018; GAO-IG Act
Rep. Jim Banks, Republican, House 2017-present
Introduced: 119
Committee consideration: 5
Floor consideration: 6
Passed one chamber: 6
Passed both chambers: 2
Became law: 2
Laws passed: To amend title 38, United States Code, to provide for a consistent eligibility date for provision of Department of Veterans Affairs memorial headstones and markers for eligible spouses and dependent children of veterans whose remains are unavailable; to designate the clinic of the Department of Veterans Affairs in Mishawaka, Indiana, as the "Jackie Walorski VA Clinic"
Here are the stats for the whole of Congress:
U.S. Senate, 2017-present
Introduced: 18,185
Committee consideration: 2,340
Floor consideration: 2,541
Passed one chamber: 2,401
Passed both chambers: 482
Became law: 428
U.S. House, 2017-present
Introduced: 33,021
Committee consideration: 4,198
Floor consideration: 3,519
Passed one chamber: 3,408
Passed both chambers: 806
Became law: 726
So, how's this all break down. Some takeaways:
• Our two Senators have passed six laws out of 428, 1.4%. They make up 2% of the chamber, so their pass rate is slightly under their share.
• Banks has sponsored two of 726 laws that originated in the House, 0.275%. He is one of 435 reps, 0.23% of the population, so even with just two laws in seven years, he's actually slightly ahead in proportion to his share.
• If we look at one-chamber pass rates — how often does your stuff get passed by your chamber? — Braun is 34/193, 17.6%; Young is 20/143 in the Senate 14% and was 8/51 in the House, 15.7%; and Banks is 6/119, 5%. The full Senate rate is 13.2%, while the House rate is 10.3%.
• Of laws that passed out of their own chamber and eventually became law, Braun is 4/34, 11.8%; Young is 2/20 in the Senate, 10%, and went 0/8 in the House; Banks is 2/6, 33%. Full Senate is 17.8% and House is 21.3%.
Now, some important caveats to consider:
• Who is in the majority? It's going to be easier to get consideration and pass legislation if your party controls the chamber and easier to get laws passed if your party controls the White House.
(Although that last part is somewhat of a myth. From 2017 to today, only 11 pieces of legislation that hit the presidents desk were vetoed out of 1,164, a veto rate of 0.95%. Basically, if it's good enough to survive Congress, it's probably getting signed into law.)
Republicans controlled the White House, House and Senate in 2017-2018, Republicans had the White House from 2019-2020 but lost both the House and Senate to Democrats, and Democrats have maintained narrow control of all three from 2021-present.
Braun has been in the minority his entire Senate career. Young served in the House during the Obama years even though Republicans had a Congressional majority, then had two full-control years in the Senate before heading back to the Senate minority since. Banks enjoyed a freshman term in the full majority and has been in the minority since.
• This analysis doesn't take into account work these reps do as major cosponsors. For example, Young was a major Republican who helped gets the CHIPS Act passed and he's also a leader on the current effort to repeal the Authorization of Military Force for the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, although he introduced neither. It also doesn't account for oversight work these officials may be doing on committees.
So, my final take, are our representatives "effective?"
That's hard to say, because unless you're in leadership (our guys are not) or the chair of a major committee (also not), it's probably hard to make a splash.
In my eyes, Young is our more effective representative, although many Hoosiers decry him as too "moderate."
But Young's moderation manifests as willingness to work in bipartisan ways to craft legislation that can actually have an impact. He works in the old-school way, finding others who, while they probably disagree on hot-button partisan issues, can set those aside to find common ground on pragmatic issues.
He does do partisan stunts (his gas price tour earlier this year, for example) but is far less likely to be found spitting fire at political opponents online or on TV.
Braun and Banks aren't that. They're much more hardcore partisans.
That being said, I suppose some would argue that politic rhetoric, doing TV spots and running interference from the minority is more valuable than actually crafting legislation, so, in that respect, I suppose both might be effective for those who view modern-day politics in total war, "my way or no way" terms.
