Q. We had our house built in the mid 1990s with a large deck. Over the years we have rescrewed and replaced wood as needed. We then pressure wash and restain to maintain a great look. In the past I have not had a problem with finding matching 5/4 x 6” decking materials, but this year we need to replace four or five 16’ decking boards. The problem is that the local lumber company sells a 5/4 x 6” decking but it’s about 1/8” thicker than the old stuff. I went back to the lumber company and they say this is all they have. Do I have to replace all the decking on my deck now for it to be even? — Art on Lake James
A. Yes, you are right; this has been a problem for the last couple of years. Lumber companies today that are commonly called box stores are always looking for a way to set themselves apart from competition but also make it tough to cross buy materials. I think they are just messing with us!
And most of the younger help at these stores don’t know the difference. For years they have made a standard 5/4 x 6” decking board that actually measured 1”x 5 1/2” that could be used as decking with 16” o/c joist spacing.
A few years ago, they started stocking what they would call a thick cut 5/4” x 6” that would actually measure 1 1/8” x 5 1/2”. This has also caused us frustration in doing repair work in the past.
We then go to our traditional true lumber company with knowledgeable lumber people and they know the difference. They can get you what you need and generally they call it standard or premium, not thick cut decking.
Keep in mind that the standard materials are probably graded as a No. 2 material with knots while a premium graded board will only have small tight knots and will perform better long term.
So, you don’t have to replace all your decking; you just need to find the matching materials to piece in replacement.
