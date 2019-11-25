So much for a chill Thanksgiving work week.
East Noble is headed to the Class 4A football state title game Saturday, which means this abbreviated work week has now turned into a crazy one.
I’ve been working in Noble County for four and a half years now, but this is the second time one of our Noble County sports teams is heading to state.
In February 2018, I was lucky enough to force my way into the coverage crew heading to Banker’s Life Fieldhouse to see the Central Noble girls basketball team win the Class 2A title over Winchester, 46-42.
That was a really enjoyable experience for me, being on the floor of the pro stadium and getting to watch a really good basketball game through the lens of my camera.
Between myself and sports reporter Brice Vance — who now gets to cover East Noble football at state — we shot like 2,300 frames on our cameras and produced three stories about the game. It was a long day, but a fun day.
Although I could probably insert myself into this weekend’s coverage team for the East Noble game at Lucas Oil Stadium, I’m going to sit this one out. As much as I’d like to go, I’ve got a 10-month-old at home who needs attention during the day (and neither my wife or I like being home alone with him because he can be a handful sometimes) and, depending how it shakes out, I may be more needed here in Kendallville to work the Saturday night shift and produce our Sunday newspapers.
But hey, I may not miss out on the festivities altogether, because I may show up to cover the late community celebration at East Noble High School late Saturday when everyone gets home from state.
Anyhow, one thing we were debating last week in the newsroom was this question: Which is more prestigious, a state title in football or basketball?
(I recognize there are plenty of other school sports, but none rise to the same level of hype as football and basketball. And some sports like cross country, wrestling, swimming, track and so on, individuals can advance even if their teams do not, so having state competitors is much more common.)
Not to take away from the accomplishment of either football or basketball teams — both are incredibly difficult to achieve — but it was an interesting conversation. The way I see it, the comparison breaks down on a couple lines:
• Indiana is a basketball state. When it comes to sports, basketball is king in the Hoosier state. If this was, say, Texas, everyone knows football would be No. 1.
Point: Basketball.
• A high level of success in football is more difficult to achieve than in basketball. This is a numbers game. There are 11 players on the field at any time in football, compared to five in basketball. But also due to the nature of the games, you can achieve greater success in basketball with one or two superstars. Therefore, I feel like it’s more difficult to have a really good football team, because you simply have to coordinate more players playing at a really high level.
Point: Football
• When it comes to competition, you have to look at Indiana’s classing system. Under the IHSAA, Indiana has six classes for football, but only four classes for basketball. Also, just about every school has a basketball team while some smaller schools don’t field a football team. So what you get is wider classes, with more diverse competition. So while a school like East Noble has to compete in Class 4A for basketball with the biggest schools in the state, it doesn’t have to take on those huge schools for something like football.
Looking back at historical records, there have been six basketball teams in the four-county area to make the state finals, while there have been five (now six) football teams.
Point: Basketball
• A short point, but one not worth overlooking — football is a boys-only sport. Every school has two chances to win a basketball title, because there are both boys and girls teams. Therefore, the baseline chance of bringing home a football title is less.
Point: Football
“So wait, Steve, you’re going to leave it tied 2-2?”
Yup. I didn’t say I was going to come to any definitive conclusion here. Nor do I want angry football families or upset basketball families sending me nasty emails and phone calls.
And, honestly, I think it’s too close to call anyway.
Regardless of the sport, making a high school sports state title game is a huge accomplishment, as well as a huge source of pride for communities. It’s the time when small towns like Albion or Kendallville get to be recognized by the rest of the state and leave their mark on the record books.
As for East Noble this coming Saturday, the Knights are 1-1 in state football games.
Let’s hope they come back to town with an improved 2-1 record.
Steve Garbacz is the executive editor of KPC Media. He can be reached at sgarbacz@kpcmedia.com.
