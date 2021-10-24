The Plan:
There are stories I have told over the years about my personal and professional life that are mostly accurate. (The “mostly” is related to a faulty memory or attempted embellishment for entertainment value or to protect identities or for other reasons.) So, I ask that anyone who reads this should understand that this should not be taken as “gospel” but rather enjoyed.
I have chosen to begin this project now, in my 70th year, because I anticipate some degree of mental deterioration over the coming decade, which may result in my stories being lost completely. That would be sad but is likely inevitable. So, if you read this, thank you.
The Puffball Story:
As the coroner in a rural county in Indiana, I spent a significant amount of time “on call,” which meant that I might need to go to the scene of an unexpected or accidental death at any time, day or night. The 16 years I served in that office generated a few stories.
During the autumn of a particularly dry year, the cows belonging to an Amish man in our county got out of their enclosure to wander around the countryside. So, the farmer and his neighbors began searching for the escaped cattle in the surrounding area.
One of those neighbors was exploring a normally swampy area that was usually not accessible due to muddy and mucky conditions but was dry right then. He came across a puffball mushroom (an edible white fungus common to the area), and gave a little kick.
As it rolled over, he realized that it was not a puffball but rather, a human skull.
On closer inspection, he noted a hole in the skull that looked like a bullet hole.
So, he gathered his wits together and went home (this was prior to the cell phone era) to call the police (and probably to change his pants).
Since the swamp was in my county, the police called me to the scene as they documented and began raking the surrounding area for whatever was left of the victim’s skeletal body. There was evidence that animals had chewed and carried away some of the bones while insects had cleaned away the rest of the soft tissues.
Initially, I expected a long and complicated effort would be required to figure out the who, when, how and why of the story. But fortunately, that was not the case.
The State Police investigators who were at the scene remembered searching swamps for a body in the county just north of ours several years prior and suspected that they had finally found what they had been looking for.
The previous search had been initiated because of the following incident:
A motorcycle gang member had been living with a stripper in a city in Michigan when they quarreled to the point that the biker pulled out a gun and shot her while she was sitting on the toilet. He then put her in the bathtub while he went to a party to establish an alibi.
He returned that evening and wrapped her in a tarp that he put on the back of his motorcycle and took her to northern Indiana where he dumped her in a swamp and returned home.
After telling family and friends that she had disappeared, he apparently had an attack of conscience that resulted in his confession to her murder.
The question at his trial was whether or not a person could be convicted of murder when the confession was the only proof that the victim was dead.
Such a conviction had not occurred before in Michigan. So, the State Police from Indiana and Michigan were dispatched to northern Indiana to explore all the swamps they could find in an effort to retrieve the body.
Since they did not find her, the trial had gone forward without proof that she was actually dead. In fact, this was a potentially precedent-setting case.
I will tell you more of this story next week if I can get this column into the newspaper.
