Week 1 is in the books and it just feels nice to have some actual games to look back on for my weekly column.
There were exciting games around the area last Friday, and there are plenty to look forward to this upcoming Friday. And a few of them have implications on my power rankings.
Here’s my second round of power rankings.
No. 1 East Noble
Record: 1-0
Last Friday’s result: 34-31 win at Plymouth
My goodness, what an opening game between the Knights and the Plymouth Rockies. Those two teams are going to be a hard out when the postseason rolls around. A goal-line stop by East Noble with 11 seconds left against a Rockie team that accumulated almost 500 yards of total offense was impressive.
What was more impressive was the performance by senior quarterback Bailey Parker, who had 360 yards of total offense and five touchdowns (two passing, three running) by himself.
The Knights will be tested once again this week when they welcome powerhouse Mishawaka this week. The Cavemen are ranked No. 7 in Class 5A in the Indiana Football Coaches Association poll. East Noble cracked the top 10 at No. 10 in Class 4A. It will be the first meeting between the Knights and Mishawaka.
No. 2 DeKalb
Record: 1-0
Last Friday’s result: 41-39 win versus Angola
I would hate to say I was right to put the Barons this high last week. But I was right.
Speaking of exciting season openers. Angola-DeKalb had it all, including a fourth quarter where 33 combined points where scored. But the most important were the two points not scored on a two-point conversion by Hornets to tie the game. The Barons made the big stop.
DeKalb quarterback Evan Eshbach and running back Landon Miller were a dynamic duo in leading their offense against the Hornets. Miller was effective as a runner and receiver with a total of 194 yards and three rushing touchdowns. Oh, he also had five tackles for loss on defense.
He and the rest of the Barons are a team on a mission. Just find the highlight of Miller scampering for 53 yards for a touchdown. There was no one that was stopping him.
No. 3 Angola
Record: 0-1
Last Friday’s result: 41-39 loss at DeKalb
Now, I know what you’re thinking. How can the Hornets, No. 11 in Class 4A in the IFCA coaches poll, still be up here at No. 3 after a loss? Well, did you see how close they played the No. 2 in my rankings?
Angola is still one of the best teams in the area, but it will be tested once again on the road at Leo this Friday. This week will tell us a lot about the character of this year’s Hornet squad. Will they respond after suffering their first regular season loss since 2016? The Lions are coming off a 36-0 blowout win over Woodlan.
After a trip to Leo, Angola faces Orchard Lake (Michigan) Saint Mary’s, which gets its season underway this Thursday, and then the Hornets travel to Ligonier to face the team below them in my rankings. We are going to find out a lot about this Angola team in the next three weeks.
No. 4 West Noble
Record: 1-0
Last Friday’s result: 19-7 win at Central Noble
We found out what West Noble was made of Friday against Central Noble with a 19-7 win on an emotional night for both teams.
A week prior, West Noble teacher and former cross country coach Chuck Schlemmer was riding his bicycle last Friday when he was struck by an alleged drunk driver. Schlemmer died last Wednesday.
The Chargers’ defense came to play, holding the Cougars’ offense to 150 total yards. However, Central Noble did a good job bottling up Brandon Pruitt for majority of the game. The senior Navy commit finished with 95 yards, and as a team, West Noble rushed for 131 yards and just 110 yards through the air.
Can the Chargers find their offense against Wawasee this week at home? The Warriors held Lakeland to just 14 points in Week 1.
No. 5 Churubusco
Record: 1-0
Last Friday’s result: 26-0 win over Whitko
It looks like the Eagles have found their go-to running back for the 2019 season in Jake Fulk. The senior rushed for 284 yards and four touchdowns against Whitko, a team that has struggled in the last two seasons, winning only one game in that span. But nonetheless, Fulk already surpassed half of his rushing total from last season (448 yards).
On the other side of the ball, the Eagles were equally impressive, allowing 15 rushing yards to the Wildcats. That will be tough to keep up week-to-week, but who am I to say when no team scored more than 17 points in a game against Churubusco during the 2018 regular season?
Others considered: Eastside, Garrett and Central Noble.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.