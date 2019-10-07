We’ve reached a point in the season in which we know who is good and who is not.
We know just about everything there is to know about these teams. Which means the season is winding down.
There’s only a few power rankings left, so enjoy them while they’re still here.
Here’s the latest installment of my power rankings before Week 8.
No. 1 East Noble
Last week: 1
Record: 7-0, 5-0 Northeast 8
Last Friday’s result: The Knights beat Columbia City 28-7.
After last Friday’s win, East Noble has won at least seven games in a season for 11 straight years, and Luke Amstutz has been in Kendallville for eight of them.
The Knights have a chance to clinch a share of the Northeast 8 Conference title with a win over New Haven on Friday. It would be the third consecutive season the Knights have won at least a share of the NE8 crown. They have bigger goals than just a conference title but it’s good start to where they want to go this season.
No. 2 West Noble
Last week: 2
Record: 7-0, 4-0 NECC Big Division
Last Friday’s result: The Chargers defeated Lakeland 54-12.
The Chargers were able to quickly dispose of the Lakers on Friday night en route to the outright NECC Big School Division championship. But like the Knights, the Chargers have bigger goals in mind this season.
A good way to prepare for those bigger goals and better games in the postseason is to play better teams at the end of the schedule. West Noble travels to Churubusco on Friday, and a win wouldn’t bump the Chargers up to the No. 1 spot, unless the Knights also fall on Friday, but a win against a good Eagle team is another good indication of what this team could do in the postseason.
No. 3 DeKalb
Last week: 3
Record: 6-1, 4-1 NE8
Last Friday’s result: The Barons edged Norwell 13-9.
DeKalb barely beat Norwell and barely held on to the No. 3 slot this week. The Barons trailed 9-0 entering the fourth quarter but were able to muster up a couple of scores before the final buzzer.
What was impressive about the win wasn’t just that they were able to rally back in the final period, but the defensive effort it took by the Barons to give their offense a chance to score. DeKalb forced four turnovers and only allowed 215 yards by the Knights.
No. 4 Eastside
Last week: 4
Record: 5-2, 3-0 NECC Small
Last Friday’s result: The Blazers won their fourth in a row with a 48-12 win over Fremont.
Winning a share of the NECC Small Division is a great accomplishment and was almost enough to move the Blazers back up to the No. 3 spot. But I’ll hold off until they win the title outright on Friday.
Plus, who thinks the Blazers could beat the Barons? I think it would be closer than what you’d expect.
No. 5 Churubusco
Last week: 5
Record: 6-1, 3-1 NECC Small
Last Friday’s result: The Eagles downed rival Central Noble 38-7.
The Eagles took care of business running over the Cougars and spoiled their homecoming festivities. Now, they can turn into fans of Central Noble (which would never happen), because the Cougars have the chance to play spoiler on Friday. Churubusco and Eastside would share the NECC Small School Division title if the Cougars beat the Blazers on Friday.
Churubusco can’t be scoreboard watching because they have a difficult opponent in front of them in West Noble.
Others considered: Angola.
