This is the second part in a two-part installment written by reporter Matt Getts. On Dec. 12, Getts had his right hip replaced. The hip became infected and on Jan. 4, a surgeon removed all of the readily available hardware and replaced it with new. The infection was also flushed out. Since then, Getts has been giving himself thrice-daily IV infusions into a PICC line installed in his right arm. Unable to drive and unsafe to walk with a cane on snow or ice, Getts quickly grew restless. Soon cabin fever set in.)
Remember the freedom when you got your license at age 16?
Now, I know why older people cling to that privilege with all their might, even when the rest of the motoring public wants them to give it up.
Imagine having nothing to do. Nothing exciting, anyway.
Now imagine not being able to do a damn thing about it.
Welcome to convalescence cell No. 215, located on the grounds of the plush Getts Family Estate and in the current sewing room/computer room.
Enter the Co-Conspirator, a beautiful woman who came to Garrett to not only break up the monotony, but was willing to take part in a plan so audacious, even silver screen star Steve McQueen would have been given pause.
The boy and girl were gone for the afternoon. The World’s Greatest Fisherman and the World’s Greatest Beautician were headed to 4:30 p.m. Mass.
The Beautician, my sweet mother, my captor, my warden, had me on a very strict leash. I get it, she wanted me better. If I did nothing, the incessant seepage might stop, signaling an end to my infection which threatened to necessitate another surgery.
I would not have understood her attitude had I not had children of my own. The Beautician becomes a lioness when protecting one of her cubs.
As the folks got ready for church, I consulted in earnest with the Co-Conspirator.
“How long would we have?” she wondered.
“They will leave at 4:20 and be back by 5:40 p.m., so 80 minutes.”
“What do you want to do?”
“I don’t care. Are you in?”
The Co-Conspirator’s driving skills were essential. Without them, my big breakout might make it to the corner of the block.
Her eyes twinkled in that amazing way they do, her nose crinkling adorably, and she responded, “Of course.”
Preparation, or the lack thereof, was critical. I kept in my pajamas, sitting in the TV room, playing Monopoly Cards with the Co-Conspirator, a blanket over me.
Getting dressed, something I had done only three times in the past month for doctor appointments, would tip off the warden.
The folks left at their precise time, God bless their punctuality.
As soon as the door closed, I put my finger to my lips to keep the Co-Conspirator from saying anything that might give us away. The warden has ears that can hear through walls and at least one layer of door.
I hobbled out on my cane to the kitchen and looked through the barred windows over the sink. I stayed there until I could see the warden’s armored personnel carrier whisk her away to church.
Only when it turned out of the corner, did I exhale.
“OK, let’s go!”
I raced into the convalescence room to get out of my orange jumpsuit. Imagine a snail racing somewhere, one ginger step at a time.
Anyway, by 4:30 p.m., I had my outdoor clothes on. The Co-Conspirator was waiting for me at the front door, having started my Ferrari so it was warming up.
By 4:35, I was smelling free, fresh air for the first time in months (OK, days, but it felt like months).
The Co-Conspirator, a more dependable, capable partner you could never ask for, helped me to the passenger door and got me inside my chariot.
“Now what?” the beautiful Co-Conspirator asked.
“Grocery store,” I said.
Fortunately, there’s a grocery only a mile or so down the road, and we got there in great time.
“Pretend you don’t know me,” I told the Co-Conspirator.
“Why?”
“I have no idea.”
She played along.
“Well, thank you, random stranger, for helping me out of my car,” I said.
We made it inside the grocery, keeping half a cart length’s distance between us to maintain our charade. If anyone I knew saw me and Co-Conspirator together, the information would be passed on to the Warden.
We moved through the store stealthily, a pair of secret agents.
“Well what do you want?” the Co-Conspirator asked.
I looked at her. “I have no idea.”
And it was true. Getting out of my confines was so more important than the destination.
The clock ticking down the return of the warden brought the pressure on. Sweat trickled down my back, or maybe it was the exertion from leaving the house.
We ended up picking up candy, some chips and some cheese, all staples, or so I’ve been told, of a recuperative diet.
It was a wonderful experience.
And we got home in plenty of time for me to change back into my convalescing clothes.
But the warden caught us anyway. She found the three packages of cheese in the refrigerator.
Rats, she’s good.
