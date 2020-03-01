Having grown up on a farm with dairy cattle, there was never any question about whether milk was good for us. It was abundant and cheap for us to consume gallons of it without a second thought.
It was well-known that milk and other dairy products are rich in calcium and protein. It was important for helping kids grow and making kids and adults build and maintain strong bones.
Dairy had its own place in the food groups from which we were taught to choose something every day. Even today, the U.S. dietary guidelines recommend that just about everyone should eat three servings of dairy a day.
However, a recent review by Harvard medical professors says that the science behind those dietary recommendations is thin. They say eating too much dairy may cause harm to both our bodies and the planet.
This also seems to be the opinion of Arizona scientists who reviewed the science behind the dairy recommendations and concluded that the U.S. should follow Canada’s lead and stop using dairy as a separate food group. Instead, they recommended placing dairy foods in the protein category, making them one choice among many that would help people meet their protein requirements.
The U.S. dietary guidelines are presently under review with a new version of the guidelines to be issued by a panel of experts later this year. For the first time, it will also include advice for pregnant women and for children younger than age 2.
Although they are not saying milk is dangerous or harmful, they point out that dairy farming is hard on the environment. While that might not have been a big consideration 20 years ago, climate change makes it critical to consider now.
While we are drinking less dairy as a beverage, we are still consuming more of it overall. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the average American ate and drank about 9% more dairy in 2018 than we consumed per person in 1975. However, we are eating more cheese and yogurt and drinking much less milk. In fact, milk consumption has fallen about 40% since 1975. Because it takes more milk to make products like cheese and yogurt, dairy consumption is up overall.
The current dietary guidelines for dairy are based on the idea that we need milk to help meet daily calcium requirements. But those recommendations come from studies that were relatively small and short-term, which contributed to researchers’ desire to re-evaluate the dietary recommendations.
Of course, not everyone agrees with the scientists’ conclusions. In a statement from the National Dairy Council, which represents dairy farmers, it was felt that the study did not include the “total body of evidence” on dairy foods.
In additional to bone health, milk has been touted as being helpful for weight loss. But the review found no evidence to support that.
Research has shown that dairy products can help control blood pressure, but only when they are part of an overall healthy diet. Other effects of dairy consumption on many health outcomes have been mixed.
Taken together, the science shows that milk is not essential for health. It is a food like any other, meaning that its effects depend on everything else people are eating or doing. People who like milk can continue drinking it. Those who do not like it should not be required have to drink it, although it might not be a bad idea to take a calcium supplement in the absence of dairy.
This issue is even more complicated for children, and there is even less science. Since kids are growing, they will naturally need more calcium. But the role dairy should play in meeting their calcium needs is not clear.
There is good evidence that kids who drink cow’s milk grow taller than those who do not.
It is not known exactly how milk accelerates this growth.
Kids need calcium for building strong bones, but studies do not show that adding a lot more dairy makes a difference.
Calcium does not have to come from milk. Other foods like kale, broccoli, tofu, nuts, and beans all can help reach a calcium goal. But can you get kids to eat enough of these alternatives?
An additional point is that without dairy, kids might not get enough vitamin D without a dietary supplement.
Please do not get the impression that I am anti-dairy. I drink a lot of milk and consume a lot of other dairy products. However, I try to keep an open mind as new scientific evidence becomes available.
