I get excited about cooking, so a few weeks back I got really excited at the prospect of doing something big.
My wife was hosting a wine-tasting event for some of her friends and asked if I could cook. What started off as just making a dinner plate for everyone grew and grew until I had set my mind on creating something more lavish — a full five-course meal.
The thought of getting to tackle five different fancy dishes sounded like fun to me (maybe a nightmare to most people). But since I love the chaos of the kitchen — like that experience of having four pots and the oven going all at the same time on Thanksgiving — the challenge excited me.
If I had to set a theme for the five-course meal I made, I guess I would have to say that theme was “harvest bounty,” as each dish I prepared really featured fruits or vegetables prominently in some way.
While taken all together making this size of meal by yourself probably seem daunting — it is a lot of work, overall — but that being said, none of the individual dishes I created were terribly complex in and of themselves. If you’re not wanting to tackle all five at once, you can take them one at a time over a couple days and still end up with some really nice eats.
So here’s where this culinary adventure took me:
Course 1: Soup
Soup is light and something fresh is a nice way to open up a meal. For this dinner, I went with a rustic red pepper and tomato soup that had the advantage of simmering for a few hours to really develop the flavor.
Rustic red pepper and tomato soup
2 red bell peppers, diced
1 medium white onion, diced
1 shallot, minced
3 cloves of garlic (or more, if you’re like me)
1 cup of red cooking wine
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons tomato paste
2 tablespoons dried thyme
3 bay leaves
1 tablespoon smoked paprika
1 28-ounce can whole peeled plum tomatoes
2 cups chicken broth
1 teaspoon sugar
Salt and pepper to taste
1/3 cup heavy cream
Chopped fresh basil
Bread/croutons
Directions: Melt your butter in a soup pot and add bell peppers, onions, shallot and garlic. Saute until onions begin to turn golden and translucent. Deglaze with cooking wine, then add tomato paste, tomatoes, thyme, paprika, bay leaves chicken broth, sugar and salt/pepper. Simmer at least one hour (more is better), stirring occasionally. You can leave the soup chunky or roughly chop in batches in a blender to smooth out the consistency. Before serving, stir in heavy cream. Ladle into bowls, top with fresh chopped basil and bread/croutons.
Course 2: Appetizer
After soup, we move into a small appetizer combining bread, cheese and fruit. Crostinis are just fancy toast and utilizing goat cheese and some fruit spreads can make a fancy little bite for your guests. Let’s face it, most people don’t eat goat cheese on the daily, so it seems special.
Goat cheese crostini with fruit spread
1 loaf french bread
Extra virgin olive oil
One log soft goat cheese (chevre works well)
Apricot/orange fruit spread
Honey
Crushed almonds
Blackberry and blueberry fruit spread
Fresh blueberries
Directions: Heat oven to 350. Slice bread into thin slices and brush lightly with olive oil on both sides and place on baking sheet. Slide pan into heated oven to toast the bread, about 8 minutes. Remove from oven. Spread goat cheese across crostini. Top with apricot spread, a drizzle of honey and crushed almond. For others, add black ‘n’ blue spread and top with fresh blueberry.
These are the two fruit spreads I used for this recipe, but this appetizer is very flexible. You can top the goat cheese crostini with other fruits or jams or savory items like prosciutto or mushrooms.
Course 3: Salad
Salads are simple fresh and cleanse the palate. But from the kitchen, making and serving a simple salad course buys you time to work on your next course, as it’s not super complicated and doesn’t take much prep work. For this meal, I went with a fresh spinach salad like you’ve probably had at catered dinners before.
Simple spinach salad
Fresh baby spinach
Crumbled goat cheese
Dried cranberries
Crushed walnuts
Crouton
Mandarin orange wedge
Dressing (Vinaigrette)
Directions: Lay down a bed of spinach and top with crumbled goat cheese (same as used in the appetizer course), dried cranberries, crushed walnuts and croutons, garnish with a Mandarin orange wedge. For dressing, a fruity vinaigrette works, or stick with a flavorful Greek dressing that works well with spinach.
Course 4: Entree
The early courses are kept small to ensure people still have an appetite for their entree. For this dinner, I went with one of my can’t miss staples — smoked porkchops with maple-glazed apples. If you don’t have a smoked or can’t buy a smoked chop from your butcher, then I’d suggest marinating a chop to impart some extra flavor to it.
Smoked pork chops with maple glazed apples and sauteed asparagus
Boneless pork chops, fat trimmed
Maple/bacon rub
4 tablespoons butter (divided in half)
Honeycrisp apples, wedged thinly (1 per person)
1 cup maple syrup
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
2 cloves garlic, minced
Directions: Dust chops with maple/bacon rub and smoke pork chops with applewood for at least an hour to impart wood flavor. If not smoking, marinate chops for at least one hour. In a stovetop pan over medium-high heat, melt 2 tablespoons butter (less if not smoking) and sear pork chops on both sides, cooking through. Remove chops from pan, melt 2 tablespoons butter and add apple slices. Cook until apples begin to soften, then add maple syrup and vinegar, cooking down until syrup has thickened. Spoon apples and syrup glaze over your porkchops.
In separate pan, heat olive oil, add garlic and stir until fragrant, then add asaparus and sautee until softened. Serve with pork chops. (Feel free to wipe your asparagus through the maple glaze; it pairs well together).
Course 5: Dessert
Dessert is the last course, obviously, and you can go whatever direction you want with this following dinner. I am not much into dessert, not a dessert maker and I hate baking. But my wife suggest homemade sorbet, which was something I’ve not made before so I thought I’d give it a try. It didn’t come out exactly as I had planned — it didn’t thicken when put into our at-home ice cream maker — but still ended up edible on Plan B by sticking it in the freezer to firm up. This is something you’ll need to prepare a few hours ahead of your dinner.
Fresh raspberry sorbet
1 cup water
1 cup sugar
2 tablespoons lemon juice
3 cups fresh raspberries
2 tablespoons orange juice
Mint leaves (for garnish)
Directions: Make a simple syrup by mixing water and sugar and heating until sugar is fully dissolved. Remove from heat, stir in lemon juice and chill. Put raspberries and orange juice in a blender and blend into liquefied. Pour the raspberry puree through a fine mesh strainer in order to remove seeds. Mix remaining raspberry puree with simple syrup. Place into a plastic container and stick in the freezer for at least two hours. Remove the frozen sorbet from the freezer and use ice cream scoop to serve in a dish. Top with lemon zest and a mint leaf.
