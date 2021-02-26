DEAR AMOR: I recently bought a Mother Fern from a reputable nursery. I repotted it in a larger pot with great soil. It’s on my front porch, partial sun and shade. It’s doing horribly. I don’t know how? Why? — Toni
DEAR TONI: I had this issue before. Back then I, too, did not understand why my ferns (had two big pots) became so unhappy with me. They were lush, green and beautiful when I brought them home.
It did not take long for them to become brittle and shed lots of brown pinna (leaves) on the floor. My first thought was that they must be continually thirsty! I watered them per their needs but somehow, to my dismay, I found myself constantly snipping away dead fronds or leaves.
In your case, I believe it’s either that your Mother Fern has not fully acclimated in that partial sun and shaded front porch of yours, or they may have been receiving more sunlight than you thought and they are actually sunburned.
I did realize that at times we may think that raising Mother Fern is the same as raising Mother-in-Law’s Tongue, which is actually one very tolerant and easy-to-care-for plant in spite of the given name.
Locations that have filtered sun and shade are ideal for most ferns. Too much sun exposure will cause burnout and stress for this sun- and heat-sensitive house plant. After all, ferns, including Mother Fern flourishes in deep shade with no direct sunlight whatsoever.
When bringing any fern home, our first thought would be to show-off our none-flowering greenery as home décor. Yet we have not thought about the coolness and air moisture requirements it needs to flourish.
One good thing to ask ourselves when adorning our porches with most fern varieties is whether or not this porch area is on the north side of the house? If not, then that location is giving too much unwanted light and summer heat for most cool, shade-loving ferns.
Another thing to consider when bringing any ferns inside our houses is that our heated indoor temperatures in winter will dry out most ferns fast. Indoor temperatures that are comfortable to us may not be acceptable by most ferns. Their leaves will turn brown and our pots will be full of dead leaves before we know it.
Mother Ferns most especially prefer a cool and very humid atmosphere similar to its native habitat in New Zealand. Recreate a climate condition for them at home. A cool environment and moist but not soggy soil will help Mother Fern to thrive.
This can be done by selecting a cooler area in the house with no direct heat register blasting hot air to the plant. Provide a humidifier. It will make any fern and other houseplants happy and flourishing.
As the name suggests, Mother Fern carries baby plantlets on its leaves. We can transplant this tiny new growth by plucking it out from its mother’s fronds and planting them in moist, highly organic potting mix sold at stores.
An outdoor garden soil is not recommended for house plants. They carry bacteria and other pest eggs that we do not want to deal with inside our homes.
Hard water is preferable to use in watering houseplants, the same kind of water we use when watering our lawn and gardens outside. Softened water we use inside the house will ultimately hurt plant roots as the salt accumulates in the soil of our plants after a long period of time.
However, we do not just take a bucket of cold water from outside and water our indoor plants. It needs to be in room temperature first so as not to injure our plants. Fertilize only when leaves started to yellow or if these plants are actively growing new leaves.
