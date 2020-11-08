KENDALLVILLE — An Angola man who was arrested after police stopped him with a large amount of marijuana and edibles in his vehicle on the Indiana Toll Road was the most read story of the week on kpcnews.com.
Austin Alan Gaiski, 22, is charged with Level 6 felony possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia and was scheduled for arraignment Thursday afternoon in Steuben Magistrate Court.
Gaiski was pulled over by Indiana State Police Trooper George Youpel for multiple traffic infractions on the eastbound toll road near Fremont, says an ISP report.
A photo provided by police shows two bags of leafy marijuana and numerous items that appear to be prepackaged candy. Marijuana is legal in Michigan, which is on the other side of the toll road from Indiana, and such items can be purchased legally at various stores throughout Michigan.
Here’s a look at the Top 10 stories from Oct. 29 through Nov. 4:
1) Man arrested with marijuana near Michigan border — 3,938 pageviews
2) Steuben County man charged with raping wife — 3,488 pageviews
3) Two arrested for drug dealing — 2,893 pageviews
4) Moorhouses spreading hope — 1,706 pageviews
5) Area meth activity staying high — 1,692 pageviews
6) Waterloo murder victim had asked for divorce — 1,402 pageviews
7) Early in-person voting starts today — 1,287 pageviews
8) Trick-or-treat times start tonight, continue Saturday — 1,122 pageviews
9) Electoral snoozefest: Handful of states in play in Trump v. Biden — 1,109 pageviews
10) Angola’s Izaiah Steury wins boys cross country state championship — 1,091 pageviews
Over on the KPC News Facebook page, Steury’s state’s title, October’s COVID-19 numbers and record high coronavirus numbers captured the most attention this past week:
Oct. 31: Angola’s Izaiah Steury ran his race to perfection and it led to a state championship — 8,204 people reached, 513 reactions, 29 shares, 40 comments
Nov. 2: Just about any way you slice it, COVID-19 numbers in October were double what they were in September. Those numbers haven’t started to level off yet, either — 5,340 poeople reached, 40 reactions, eight shares, 146 comments
Oct. 19: For the seventh time this month, Indiana set a new all-time high for cases, breaking the 3,000 mark for the first time ever and soaring above 3,600 — 4,913 people reached, 41 reactions, 10 shares, 93 comments
Over on the individual newspaper Facebook pages, Steury’s win at state, vandalism at the Auburn library’s fountain, and news about the Kendallville Christmas parade going on were the top posts this week:
Nov. 1: (The Herald Republican) If you didn’t pick up a copy of the HR today, you’re missing this story about Angola’s state champion — 2,875 people reached, 207 reactions, 12 shares, 12 comments
Nov. 2: (The Star) A sorry sight to see on a November morning — 397 people reached, 62 reactions, 18 shares, 19 comments
Nov. 4: (The News Sun) Lots of events have been canceled this year due to COVID-19, but as of now, the Kendallville Christmas Parade is on for Dec. 5 — 985 people reached, 483 reactions, 143 shares, 40 comments
