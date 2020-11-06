DEAR AMOR: Please let people know to keep your hummingbird feeders out as yet or any flowers they might have. I had a hummingbird visit this morning and a few days ago! As unbelievable as it seems, they are still migrating from the North! I live in North Oakland County! My sister-in-law saw one a few days ago in the Traverse area as well! – Danielle of Michigan
DEAR DANIELLE: Thank you for this information. By the time this column appears in the paper, the sighting would have only been seven days ago. And we thought these fascinating tiny hummers, called “flying jewels” by the Spaniards, were already safely tucked in some warm place somewhere down south! Being spotted up north this time of the year worries us. How are they able to sustain their ongoing migration with no food insight?
When my family and I were in Sturgis, Michigan at one time, I planted honeysuckle vine by our mailbox. It blooms abundantly with very fragrant flowers. Yet, I never spotted any winged friends on it.
However, at one occasion during diner time, I noticed a hummingbird hovering on standstill outside our dining room window, looking in. I was surprised. I told my family, “Look, a hummingbird is watching us!”
I noticed that the smallest-of-birds has come back around dinner time on separate days. There were no flowers by that window as it is shaded by a huge tree. I thought maybe he is just seeing his reflection from the glass. But then again, I’d like to think that perhaps that hummer just wants to stop by each day to say, “Thank you for the honeysuckle!”
Migration of hummingbirds to their winter homes could start by late July and go through October, stopping by our flowers or feeders for food. When weather conditions are advantageous, they will continue on their journey down south, passing the Gulf of Mexico and Central America. They may choose not to stay in Florida or other states that have milder weather and year-round flowers for their needs.
Occasionally, hummers are spotted by some people later in the year. Flowers that provide valuable nectar for our winged friends were already gone. Feeders from their loving human friends, however, can supplement their nectar needs. Besides their sweet treat, they also dine on tiny bugs, spiders, aphids, mosquitoes, and other small insects they found for themselves. Well, it looks like we also needed them to drop by and help us with our fall clean up as well!
Leaving our hummingbird feeders out as long as we can will not stop or delay their onward migration. They will not choose to stay with us all winter long. They have their own business in mind. They are genetically wired to head south.
Many stores at this time are giving great discounts on out-of-the-season products. Maybe, a heated hummingbird feeder that will not freeze on very low temperatures? The best feeders suited for our “flying jewels” will also be those that has wasp and hornet guards. Hummingbirds doesn’t like competition with them and will stay away. They are also more attracted to red-colored feeders.
Nectar solution for hummingbirds can be purchased or can be homemade. Honey is a big “no, no” as a substitute to a preferred refined, white sugar. They can’t digest honey. Honey may also contain fungus that is deadly to them.
Here’s an easy recipe for our homemade nectar: Boil (do not microwave) 4 parts water to 1 part sugar. Allow to cool off. Fill feeder with this mixture and refrigerate the rest for future use.
Let us make sure that feeders are properly cleaned at least once a week with soap and water. Sanitize with vinegar and rinse with water once more to ensure our hummers are happy and healthy. We can wrap the top part of our unheated feeders with insulation to keep our nectar thawed this late in the year
