A vacation is supposed to provide a break from routine, and last week fit the bill.
Not that anything has been routine over the last six months.
But despite some doubts that it could happen during a pandemic, we made our annual August trip to Georgia to visit the grandchildren.
Befitting the style of 2020, we traveled with trepidation, making only two unavoidable stops for gasoline and taking steps to be sure my skin did not touch the pump handle.
We went straight to our son’s house outside Athens, Georgia, and never left the property.
Who needs anything off the property, when the grandchildren and swimming pool are there?
The favorite supermarket of our son and daughter-in-law provided free delivery. We never go hungry on these visits, so thanks to Instacart, our weight gain was as bad as usual.
Georgia does not require out-of-state visitors to quarantine after arriving, although several states restrict visitors from Georgia, and a few impose rules on travelers from Indiana.
Effectively, we self-quarantined, anyway.
Except for the magnolia trees, it was hard to tell the difference between Georgia and Indiana. On some days last week, it was hotter back home.
Our son lives in a rural county southwest of Athens, with a population of 40,000 and its center in a town of only 2,800 residents. South of his place lies 15 miles of uninterrupted farmland. It hasn’t been a major hotspot for the virus.
So, for seven days, we could pretend life was nearly normal. Any problems we encountered seemed much like any other year on a property with a 120-year-old former farmhouse.
A mouse had visited the 1803 cabin that serves as our guest quarters. An armadillo was living under the porch, and pecans falling on the metal roof sometimes woke us with a start.
My first encounter with an armadillo was not what I expected. I stepped off the cabin porch to find him staring me in the face about five yards away. He’s not quite as big as our son’s cats, who are great hunters, so it’s a mystery how he’s survived. He was much less intimidating than I imagined — really, not at all — and I didn’t seem to scare him. While I fumbled to put my phone into camera mode, he calmly strolled off to safety under the cabin and never emerged again while humans were watching. So that’s why we don’t have his photo.
Rustic on the outside, the cabin has been rendered modern and charming on the inside. The original residents could not have imagined the conveniences of wi-fi and refrigeration.
Speaking of wi-fi, the grandkids only occasionally could be lured to put down their phones and video games to join us in the pool — just like 2019.
After seven days, it was time to say tearful goodbyes, settle into our bucket seats and race back home across (and over) Tennessee and Kentucky — both of which still look the same, by the way.
We arrived home, as usual, just in time for the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival — or the reminder that this year it won’t be happening. Nor will September’s other milestone event, the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair.
It’s time to strap on my face mask and get back to work covering what still remains of local events. Maybe next August, we’ll be able to venture off our son’s grounds without fear. If we can’t, we learned from 2020 that it’s still worth the 12-hour trip.
Dave Kurtz is the editor of The Star. He may be reached at dkurtz@kpc media.com.
