As the COVID-19 pandemic has evolved, there have been many confusing and conflicting messages from scientists, physicians and politicians. As research results become available, we try to make sense of it all. To that end, some of my colleagues suggested that I should subscribe and listen to a podcast called This Week in Virology (TWIV) because the scientists who produce it have interesting things to say.
Among the things discussed was the use of Ultraviolet C (UV-C) to sterilize things like masks or even environments. UV-C is a germ killing UV light that harnesses a portion of the electromagnetic spectrum that contains short waves of radiant energy. This wavelength is further away from the visible spectrum than other forms of UV light.
Research already shows that germ killing UV can effectively inactivate airborne microbes that transmit measles, tuberculosis and SARS-CoV-1, a close relative of the novel coronavirus that caused the SARS epidemic in 2003. Now, with concern mounting that the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19 may be easily transmitted through microscopic floating particles known as aerosols, some researchers and physicians hope the technology can be recruited yet again to help disinfect high-risk indoor settings.
Aerosols are microdroplets expelled when someone exhales, speaks or coughs. Unlike the larger and heavier respiratory droplets that fall quickly to the ground, aerosols can linger in the air a long time and travel through indoor spaces. When someone catches a virus this way, the process is called “airborne transmission.”
You are probably more familiar with UV-A and UV-B light that are the wavelengths that result in suntanning and sunburns. You might think of UV-C treatment as giving the virus or bacteria or mold a lethal sunburn.
Some scientists recommend installing UV-C lights in big-box stores, restaurants and grocery stores, which typically have high ceilings. There would also need to be vertical air exchange as with ceiling fans, so the light is not just sterilizing the air in the upper space of the room.
In this consideration, it should be noted that even low-dose germ killing UV can damage the eyes and skin, but those risks can be avoided by following appropriate guidelines of distance and direction of UV-C. While international guidelines warn against directly exposing humans to UV-C, it is thought that the risk of skin cancer should be considered negligible, especially compared with longer wavelengths of UV that can penetrate more deeply.
As the science continues to evolve, UV could emerge as an attractive safeguard against airborne transmission with a track record against pathogens. It might be deployed to reduce the risk of infectious aerosols accumulating in indoor settings such as schools and businesses.
The system has already been installed in some restaurants and other places in a setup known as “upper-room germicidal UV” because the UV fixtures are mounted high and angled away from humans below. Ceiling fans circulate the air, eventually pushing any suspended viral particles that have accumulated in the dining space through the grated drop ceiling, to the area where UV lights, positioned horizontally, blast them with radiant energy.
Research shows close to 90% of airborne particles from a previous coronavirus (SARS-CoV-1) can be inactivated in about 16 seconds when exposed to germ killing UV. Other viruses, such as the adenovirus, are more resistant and require a higher dose of UV.
This sort of germ killing UV light was previously used against aerosol transmission of tuberculosis and proved to be a key strategy then. When used with proper ventilation, upper-room germ killing UV has been shown to be about 80% effective against the spread of airborne tuberculosis. This is equivalent to replacing the air in a room up to 24 times an hour.
UV does not prevent someone from being exposed to infectious aerosols or droplets that have just emerged from an infected person and are lingering quite near his or her body, called the “near field.”
So, even if there is upper-room UV in a building, face masks and social distancing are still necessary to block larger respiratory droplets and remove some of the aerosols in the near field. But there is now enough evidence to show that coronavirus aerosols can hang in the air and spread throughout a room (“the far field”), and it is time to take that airborne spread seriously.
With increasing interest in UV, there is concern about shoddy products on the market and exaggerated claims about their effectiveness against the virus. Consumers should be wary of marketing claims about “UV wands” that can be waved quickly over surfaces or special “portals” that people walk through, because those are probably not correctly calibrated to inactivate the virus and could be dangerous.
Although there might not be much of a market for upper-room germ killing UV outside health care settings, it might be considered in the most high-risk settings, such as meatpacking plants and nursing facilities in view of their history of outbreaks, including fatalities, due to COVID-19.
In the meantime, wear your mask, keep your distance, and wash and disinfect your hands.
