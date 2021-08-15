Retirement has given me time to swim at the local YMCA for the first time in a quarter-century.
While I might look like a slow-moving piece of driftwood in the lap pool, it’s faster than I ever expected to go.
My relationship with the water started out unfriendly, and it took me a long time to reach the point where I can flounder from one end of the pool to the other without sinking.
My first “swim” came at age 5, when I fell off a pier in Sylvan Lake and sank straight to the bottom, looking up at the surface in bewilderment. I still can see the image of my grandfather jumping in to fish me out, his arm reaching down toward me.
Not long after that, I got trapped upside-down in the water when my old-fashioned, black, inner tube flipped over on Lake Wawasee. Panic set in until someone turned me back upright.
By that time, I was in no mood for kids’ swimming lessons at the beach of Kendallville’s Bixler Lake. Teachers tried to get me to put my face in the water, but I knew they were trying to kill me.
For the rest of my youth, I waded only waist-deep into Bixler and even Lake Michigan and watched warily while my friends frolicked in the deeper waters.
I decided to change all that at age 22, when I took a job at a TV-and-radio station with its own swimming pool. Yes, you read that correctly. The pool at WJIM headquarters in Lansing, Michigan, may have been unique in the broadcasting industry.
With a job on second shift, I would arrive early and take advantage of my unusual perk. In risky fashion, I swam alone with no lifeguard and gradually learned to do the backstroke, sidestroke and dog paddle — all styles that kept my face out of the fluid.
When I moved to Auburn and married a former lifeguard, Betsy encouraged me to head down to the city pool, where I took lessons from the legendary Geneva Sigler. I became just one of the hundreds of people she taught to swim.
I still was not exactly Mark Spitz, and then I let my skills erode for another two decades until the YMCA of DeKalb County opened its second location — with a brand-new pool — in 1997.
I’d tried using the older YMCA pool downtown, but it was noisy and crowded. It was fun, however, to find that often the lifeguard there was Mrs. Sigler, who had taught me to swim and now could see how far I had regressed.
The crowds had not yet discovered the appeal of the new YMCA pool, so it had fewer people to watch me splash around amateurishly. Best of all, its subdued lighting and calm atmosphere made it feel like a sensory deprivation tank.
Then my life got too busy for lunchtime swimming sessions. My aquatics became limited to our annual vacations to the Lake Michigan shore.
I’d become just good enough to be overconfident in the water, and I started to enjoy swimming in the lake’s normally gentle waves. It was even more of a thrill to take to the big lake when the wind kicked up a little and the surf tossed me around.
That is, until one day when the waves made it feel like I was being churned inside a washing machine. No matter which direction I tried to swim, I was staying in the same place.
On a recent episode of Jimmy Fallon’s “Hash Tags,” he read a story from a viewer who became caught in a dangerous rip current and waved for his wife on the shore to get help. She just smiled and waved back.
Betsy got a sheepish grin on her face, because that’s exactly what happened to me about 15 years ago. Fortunately, I’d read the warnings about rip currents and knew that I should swim parallel to the beach to escape, instead of trying to head straight to shore against the strong current.
In desperation, I turned to my old friend, the backstroke, windmilling my arms and kicking for my life.
So if you see me at the Y, I’ll be backstroking for about half of my laps, with the rest a mix of novice-level breaststroke and freestyle. You can time my laps with an hourglass, but at least I’m on top of the water instead of under it.
