”What would you do if that was your family member?”
As reporters, we get that question tossed at us a lot when we’re reporting on tragedies.
You get a bad car crash, or a crime, or some other calamity and, sometimes, people get upset that we published a story with details or photos or whatever else.
While I sometimes get into the comments on our social media posts to answer questions or clarify information, those are ones that I usually don’t respond to. People are feeling something raw and there’s nothing I can say that’s going to win them over at that moment.
But, since we’re not in that moment right now, I wanted to take some time to provide an answer.
And for that answer, I turn you to Annapolis, Maryland.
On June 28, 2018, Jarrod Ramos walked into the newsroom at the Capital Gazette newspaper and opened fire with his shotgun.
Ramos, who had a beef with the paper about its past reporting about his criminal history, had previously unsuccessfully attempted to sue the paper. Over the years, he reportedly sent angry letters and threats to the paper.
Then, three years ago last week, he showed up and starting spraying bullets into the newsroom.
His trial began recently, with Ramos pleading guilty but not criminally responsible, arguing mental illness. It’s still being litigated right now.
Ramos killed five people and injured two more. Among the dead were the assistant editor Rob Hiaasen; editorial page editor Gerald Fischman; sports reporter John McNamara; community reporter Wendi Winters; and sales assistant Rebecca Smith.
What did the staff of the Capital Gazette do?
Exactly what they always do. They started reporting, pushing out information about the shooting even while it was still going on.
Staff members who survived the newsroom attack and those who were outside the office flooded back to help.
A few hours after the shooting, Capital statehouse reporter Chase Cook famously tweeted: “I can tell you this: WE are putting out a damn paper tomorrow.”
On June 29, 2018, the Capital Gazette published with the power headline at the top of A1: “5 shot dead at The Capital”
I have absolutely no doubt in my mind that that day was and will remain the most difficult day in journalism any of those staff members have in their careers. To flood to the scene of a shooting, one that occurs at your place of work where your colleagues are the victims, has to be beyond imagining.
I don’t know that anyone would have faulted the Capital staff if they had not done their job and left it to other local media to report. Subscribers would no doubt be mad they didn’t get their obits and crosswords, but probably understanding.
But when something that big, breaking and newsworthy happens, how could a reporter do anything else but report?
In our careers, we’ve all been to plenty of incidents that have been horrible days for other people.
In my 14-year career in newspapers, I’ve covered a missing college freshman later found dead via accidental electrocution. I’ve gone to fatal car wrecks and fires. I covered a multiple drowning at the low-head dam in Edinburgh, Indiana. I went to a fatal single-engine plane crash and fire after it went down in someone’s back yard in Greenwood. I wrote about a father-son duo who were making a flight around the world trip whose plane went down near American Samoa on the final leg of their journey. I covered a mental capacity hearing for a death row inmate in Indiana, only for his execution to be put on indefinite hold at the end of it.
I spent several months covering the trial of Michael Johnson and his cohorts here in Noble County after he shot and killed two, almost three, in Ligonier.
And also numerous rapes, child molestations, natural disasters and other non-fatal incidents.
I suppose it’s easier to cover tragedy when the people involved are strangers to you. But it’s not easy, even then. Never is. Never will be. Those are long, draining days, always.
Few ever have to report on a tragedy as close to them as the one the Capital staff faced. Those journalists on that team who went in, did their jobs and pushed out a paper the next day have my eternal respect. They exemplify what local news is and the duty and responsibility reporters take in providing it.
So, circling back, what would I do if it was my family member in the tragedy?
I’d be devastated, I’m sure. I’d probably take the day off to deal with everything that needed to be dealt with, and to try to keep my head on straight.
But as I walk out of the newsroom to do that, I know for certain I’d be making arrangements for someone else on staff to cover the story and place my trust in them to do it and do it well.
Because in the end, news is news, even if it someday happens to us.
