The three traditional roles of the earthly Jesus as prophet, priest and king are suggestive of what we might expect from a person who is president, governor or mayor. This week I would like to explore Jesus’ role as a prophet; next week, His role as a priest; and on Feb. 21, His role as a king.
Old Testament prophets were spokespersons for God, who called the people to righteous living and criticized the king and his officials when they strayed. A person taking the oath of office to be president, pledges to support and defend the Constitution of the United States of America. One of the functions of the Constitution is to create a setting where all persons in this country might pursue their God-given unalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness (Declaration of Independence).
When I was the pastor of Albany United Methodist Church, I taught the Bethel Bible series. The studies’ chapter on the Luke was entitled “The Least, The Last, and The Lost.” It was a reminder that during His earthly ministry, Jesus had a special concern for those who lived on the fringes of society, who had been marginalized, who lacked power and influence. A president, a governor or a mayor should have a special concern for those who lack a voice in the public arena, who live in shadows, who have their unalienable rights continually trampled upon.
In Chapter 6 of Micah, the prophet says, “He told you, O mortal, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?” (Micah 6:8 NRSV) Some translations have “mercy” instead of “kindness.” In the Gospel of Matthew, Jesus says “Woe to you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! For you tithe mint, dill and cumin, and neglected the weightier matters of the law; justice and mercy and faith. … You blind guides! You strain out a gnat but swallow a camel!” (Mat. 23:23, 24b) Every time we say the Pledge of Allegiance, we commit ourselves to liberty and justice for all.
When I was a Boy Scout, and the troop to which I belonged in Cortland, Ohio, would go on a campout, one of our most important pieces of equipment was a compass. If we would happen to become disoriented, the compass would help us discern the direction that we needed to go. Hopefully, it would keep us from going in the wrong way.
Mortality has to do with discerning the distinction between right and wrong, good and bad behavior. Important in making such distinctions is having an accepted frame of reference. It is also important to have someone who is familiar with the frame of reference and who is able to apply it to particular situations. The person needs to have a good moral compass.
It is important that elected officials have a good moral compass. They need to distinguish between what is right and wrong, what is good and bad behavior. In addition, they need to have a good legal compass. We live in a nation that is based on the rule of law. An elected official needs to be familiar with the laws as they apply to the position to which they have been elected, the decisions which they make, and actions they may take. Given the complexity of the world in which we live, it is also important that elected officials have good advisors who can help them make their way through the maze of laws and regulations that are on the book.
A president, a governor, or a mayor needs to have a moral and legal compass that helps them discern between what is right and wrong, good and bad, legal and illegal. This compass needs to be especially sensitive to the least, the last, and the lost. A guiding principle should be liberty and justice for all, tempered with mercy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.