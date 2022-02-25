One afternoon during the first week of March 2019 — for the first time in his life — Stanley Yoder’s right brain took over.
The theory is that the two sides of our brain process information differently. People — such as engineers — who are mostly analytical and methodical in their thinking are said to be “left-brained.” People who are more creative or artistic are thought to be “right-brained.”
Yoder, 68, of Angola, holds an engineering degree from Tri-State University and a PhD. from Notre Dame. He taught electrical and computer engineering for four years at Hesston College, Hesston, Kansas; a class during the winter semester for five years at Notre Dame and 20 years at Tri-State and then Trine.
Anyway, on that winter afternoon Yoder had a burst of right brain artistic creativity and “Grandpa, I Wanna Go Fishing” was the result — a true story that he had never shared with his three children or his grandchildren.
“On a dreary day I sat down and typed it out. My wife (Barb) said it was the first time the right side of my brain worked,” he said.
Writing the “good story for anyone to think about” was the rapid part.
Then came selecting a publisher. He chose London-based Austin MacAuley. A hybrid publisher, Austin MacAuley requires authors to make a financial contribution.
The illustrator, provided by Austin MacAuley, carefully created the colorful, realistic pictures that Yoder wanted.
Yoder, who worked with the company’s headquarters in London, did everything through email. He is extremely pleased with the way the softcover book and its illustrations turned out, and he has already received a royalty check.
Listed at $9.95, it is available through Amazon and other retailers. During the book’s first 10 months, 625 copies have been sold.
Reflecting on the project, he said the nightly ritual of reading to his three children — Emily, Eric and Luke — plus reading books to his grandchildren motivated him to write “Grandpa, I Wanna Go Fishing,” which he views as an intergenerational project.
Intergenerational projects of all types have been part of his entire life. “I grew up in Shipshewana and was always building things,” he said. For example, he got the idea that “every kid ought to build a house.” With his children, he built a house in Angola during the summer of 2001 and continued to build one house each summer.
Three generations helped to build and continue to help furnish the backyard tree house described in the book.
In 2008, their youngest son graduated from college and decided to go into construction; Yoder joined his son’s business, Yoder Construction, as a carpenter and electrician.
Eric is also in construction, and Emily, who is married and lives in Ohio, is an attorney.
Regarding one of the focal points of the book, his grandfather’s Model A, Yoder said, “We all drove it when we turned 16.” His father sold it “unexpectedly” in 1978. “We think he sold it so we wouldn’t fight over it but we don’t know,” Yoder said.
His father, Harry Yoder, owned Shipshewana’s Shell gas station. Harry Yoder lived to be 98; he died in 2006. “My grandpa, Ira (Ike) Yoder, lived right beside us.
“My grandkids didn’t know my grandpa but there are stories we can share,” Yoder said.
Bonding occurs in simple ways such as sleepovers in the tree house and sharing family stories, such as the miracle described in “Grandpa, I Wanna Go Fishing.”
The book’s dedication reads: “To my brothers, Roger and Raymond, who saved my life. To my wife and our children’s families, who are all so special to me.”
From the first words — “Grandpa! Grandpa! We have been waiting for you to get home from work!” — to its last — “I am so glad I have all of you right here with me. I hope all of you will have great memories of the times we have spent together. Now where are those special snacks that Grandma made for us?” — “Grandpa, I Wanna Go Fishing” is a wonderful ride down memory lane.
grace housholder can be reached at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.